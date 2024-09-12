Taylor Swift's Finest Asset Was On Full Display At 2024 VMAs (& It's Not Travis Kelce)

While fans of Kaylor (or Kravis, if you prefer) may have been disappointed that Travis Kelce did not accompany Taylor Swift at 2024 MTV VMAs, Swifties know to be thankful for what she did give — her presence. After all, Swift has never been wary of skipping a red carpet (see: the 2022 Grammy's and others) or missing an event altogether, like she did with the 2024 Met Gala and the Oscars. Not only did Swift show up for the VMAs pre-show red carpet, but she also served major star quality and dressed, as expected, for the occasion.

Swift wore a sexy outfit with a dash of punk rock. It is almost like Avril Lavigne's stylist got together with Kim Kardashian's stylist and went to town to merge the best of both stars' looks. Lavigne is known for wearing plaid, which Swift did here in a truly innovative way. Swift also rocked a corset — and a fashion staple of the Kardashians — plucked from the 2025 Dior runway collection. Keep reading to find out what she wore on the bottom half and how she highlighted what many consider to be her finest physical asset: her gorgeous long legs.