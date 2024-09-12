Taylor Swift's Finest Asset Was On Full Display At 2024 VMAs (& It's Not Travis Kelce)
While fans of Kaylor (or Kravis, if you prefer) may have been disappointed that Travis Kelce did not accompany Taylor Swift at 2024 MTV VMAs, Swifties know to be thankful for what she did give — her presence. After all, Swift has never been wary of skipping a red carpet (see: the 2022 Grammy's and others) or missing an event altogether, like she did with the 2024 Met Gala and the Oscars. Not only did Swift show up for the VMAs pre-show red carpet, but she also served major star quality and dressed, as expected, for the occasion.
Swift wore a sexy outfit with a dash of punk rock. It is almost like Avril Lavigne's stylist got together with Kim Kardashian's stylist and went to town to merge the best of both stars' looks. Lavigne is known for wearing plaid, which Swift did here in a truly innovative way. Swift also rocked a corset — and a fashion staple of the Kardashians — plucked from the 2025 Dior runway collection. Keep reading to find out what she wore on the bottom half and how she highlighted what many consider to be her finest physical asset: her gorgeous long legs.
Taylor Swift left no crumbs with her 2024 VMA outfit
To use the lingo the kids are using, Taylor Swift fully ate with her outfit choice at the 2024 VMAs. She paired her Dior corset with a matching Dior skirt, if you could call it that. The "skirt" appeared typical from the back, but the front was completely open, which is why some are referring to it as more cape-like than anything. Since it does not go above the waist, it's obviously not a cape, but would anyone put it above Swift to wear an outfit that required a totally new classification term? She is all about breaking boundaries and doing the unexpected. No matter what we call it, the open front allowed Swift to show off those long, toned legs of hers.
Speaking of, Swift's legs were specifically highlighted because she wore only black hot pants underneath. Her choice of thigh-high leather boots also helped make sure every eye went to her lower limbs. In addition to the black leather boots, Swift wore black leather fingerless gloves that look like they could have been plucked off the set of "50 Shades of Grey." The outfit also contained a belt and a choker that was both plaid and leather, connected to the corset with leather straps (the corset's back also had leather). While 30-carat Lorraine Schwartz earrings — made of pear-shaped yellow diamonds and black Jade — the gems took a backseat and let Swift's stems dominate the look.