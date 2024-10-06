Theo James Had An Awkward Experience With His On-Screen Love Shailene Woodley

Filming an intimate love scene can be an uncomfortable experience for actors, but there are often safeguards and intimacy coordinators to keep things safe and professional. However, a few unexpected visitors led to some next-level awkwardness when it was time for Theo James and Shailene Woodley to shoot a sex scene for the "Divergent" franchise.

James, who is married to fellow actor Ruth Kearney, was understandably thrown off a bit when his two older brothers showed up to the set right when it was time to film an intimate scene with Woodley. "My sex scene with Shai was the last of the whole shoot, and my brothers had flown in for a trip to [Las] Vegas," James told People in 2014 (via Female First). "Since filming was delayed, they literally walked off the plane and onto the set to see me getting funky. It was surreal."

If getting walked in on with your on-screen girlfriend wasn't enough, James told the outlet that he got mocked "for months" about the unfortunate timing of their arrival — as one would expect from older brothers. That being said, it wasn't just the appearance of uninvited guests that made filming the scene uncomfortable.

