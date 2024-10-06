Theo James Had An Awkward Experience With His On-Screen Love Shailene Woodley
Filming an intimate love scene can be an uncomfortable experience for actors, but there are often safeguards and intimacy coordinators to keep things safe and professional. However, a few unexpected visitors led to some next-level awkwardness when it was time for Theo James and Shailene Woodley to shoot a sex scene for the "Divergent" franchise.
James, who is married to fellow actor Ruth Kearney, was understandably thrown off a bit when his two older brothers showed up to the set right when it was time to film an intimate scene with Woodley. "My sex scene with Shai was the last of the whole shoot, and my brothers had flown in for a trip to [Las] Vegas," James told People in 2014 (via Female First). "Since filming was delayed, they literally walked off the plane and onto the set to see me getting funky. It was surreal."
If getting walked in on with your on-screen girlfriend wasn't enough, James told the outlet that he got mocked "for months" about the unfortunate timing of their arrival — as one would expect from older brothers. That being said, it wasn't just the appearance of uninvited guests that made filming the scene uncomfortable.
Theo James said his costume made the scene extra 'uncomfortable'
As if Theo James didn't feel awkward enough filming an intimate scene with Shailene Woodley in front of his brothers, he also felt physically uncomfortable –- largely because of the sci-fi quasi-militaristic costumes. As James explained to MTV News in 2015, he and Woodley didn't need to take off all of their clothes, because of the PG-13 nature of "Insurgent." So instead, they only partially disrobed.
"We ended up taking off our tops, but in the end we didn't need to take our pants off," James recalled. "But they're these kind of dauntless black, quite uncomfortable pants. And in retrospect, we felt like we probably should have, because ... you're supposed to be making love, or having sex, and you've both got really tight, black, uncomfortable pants on, and you're covered in sweat."
For her part, longtime actor Shailene Woodley said that she felt totally at ease filming this part. "Theo is a gentleman," she told E! News. "It was like we were doing any other scene, in a way." She also noted that the director took steps to create a positive experience for the two actors when it came time to shoot the scene. Needless to say, it sure sounds like this isn't a role Woodley regrets doing.