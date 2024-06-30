Sweden's Princess Estelle Is Growing Up So Fast

It seems we're all fascinated by the strange and lavish lives led by today's royals. Sweden's royals may not be as highly publicized in the U.S. as the British royal family, but they are an interesting family that is just as worth it to get to know. They lead unconventional lives, and you may be particularly surprised by how the royal Swedish children live. One of the young members of the Swedish aristocracy is Her Royal Highness Princess Estelle. Estelle is the daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. If you remember her 2012 birth, then you'll be amazed by just how quickly she is growing up and coming into herself.

Advertisement

As heir to the throne, the princess has a lot of responsibility on her shoulders, as she will eventually step into her mother's role. But she seems to be up for the challenge. Princess Estelle is becoming a lovely young woman who shares many similarities with her mother and is winning the hearts of her people.