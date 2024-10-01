Prince William's Photo With David Beckham Is An Accidental Battle Of The Beards (& We Know The Loser)

While it may not look like it, David Beckham is actually seven years older than Prince William. Yet, it's clear that Beckham, who will turn the big 5-0 in May, has been blessed in the hair department, boasting both a full head of hair and a thick mustache with matching scruff. Meanwhile, 42-year-old William has lost quite a bit of hair on his head over the years, and his stubble is noticeably shorter than Beckham's and appears to be going grey.

Despite the differences in their facial hair, it's clear that both of these stars must have beard routines fit for a king. And, even if being photographed next to Beckham makes William want to add a few more beard products to his next Sephora haul, it's safe to assume that Beckham's good beard isn't causing any bad blood. He and William have actually been friends for years. He and his wife, Victoria Beckham, were in attendance at William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Back in 2012, Beckham opened up about his friendship with both William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, saying: "They're very easy to get along with. They love their sport," (via The Telegraph). He also mentioned his playful rivalry with William over soccer, saying, "William loves Aston Villa, unfortunately, which obviously I give him a bit of stick about." So, with a lasting friendship like that, surely a bit of healthy beard competition won't turn into a true facial hair feud.

