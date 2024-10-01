Prince William's Photo With David Beckham Is An Accidental Battle Of The Beards (& We Know The Loser)
It's the clash of the bearded Brits — and William, Prince of Wales' facial hair isn't quite living up to the competition. Back in August, William stole the spotlight in a video alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, in which the pair congratulated Great Britain's athletic teams on their work at the Paris Olympics. Despite their kind message, it was William's new facial hair that stole the focus for many fans. His new look has earned mixed reactions from the public, but it seems that the heir to the throne is sticking with his beard. Yet, now that he's pictured next to a star who has been honing his facial hair-rocking skills for decades, it's clear that William's beard can't compete with the best.
On October 1, William posed alongside soccer legend David Beckham at an event for London's Air Ambulance charity. The celeb duo looked dapper yet laidback in suits without ties, and they both showed off their facial hair. Unfortunately for William, Beckham's much fuller and more sculpted beard makes a cleaned up William look like he's having a bad hair day.
Prince William and David Beckham are old friends
While it may not look like it, David Beckham is actually seven years older than Prince William. Yet, it's clear that Beckham, who will turn the big 5-0 in May, has been blessed in the hair department, boasting both a full head of hair and a thick mustache with matching scruff. Meanwhile, 42-year-old William has lost quite a bit of hair on his head over the years, and his stubble is noticeably shorter than Beckham's and appears to be going grey.
Despite the differences in their facial hair, it's clear that both of these stars must have beard routines fit for a king. And, even if being photographed next to Beckham makes William want to add a few more beard products to his next Sephora haul, it's safe to assume that Beckham's good beard isn't causing any bad blood. He and William have actually been friends for years. He and his wife, Victoria Beckham, were in attendance at William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.
Back in 2012, Beckham opened up about his friendship with both William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, saying: "They're very easy to get along with. They love their sport," (via The Telegraph). He also mentioned his playful rivalry with William over soccer, saying, "William loves Aston Villa, unfortunately, which obviously I give him a bit of stick about." So, with a lasting friendship like that, surely a bit of healthy beard competition won't turn into a true facial hair feud.