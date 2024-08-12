How Prince William Stole The Spotlight In New Kate Middleton Video

Though Kate Middleton's absence from the public eye previously worried the internet, her August social media appearance was seemingly less noteworthy than her husband's unexpected beard. Commenters across Instagram and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, remarked that the princess was looking well, but many internet users were too busy complimenting the royal heir.

One Instagram user wrote, "I had to watch that again, just to see William's stubble – wowza!" Another commented, "William with a tan and a beard!!!!" and added a heart-eyes emoji. The response was similarly heated on X, with one commenter writing, "Pardon me ladies.. I need to cool down. Prince William looks so handsome with a bit of facial stubble."

We don't blame the internet for being taken with Prince William's scruffy visage, as the last time the duke appeared in public with facial hair was back in 2008, as seen above. At the time, The Telegraph reported that he grew out his beard for a 10-day expedition with the Navy's Special Boat Service, with the outlet speculating that his facial hair was an attempt to hide his identity during the excursion. The look was short-lived, though, especially since the prince was set to start a Royal Air Force training course the following month, where he'd be prohibited from having any facial hair.

