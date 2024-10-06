Why The Pioneer Woman's Daughter Paige Got Arrested

One of the greatest things about watching "The Pioneer Woman" is witnessing the bond Ree Drummond and husband Ladd Drummond share with their children. Throughout the series, the siblings are shown working on the family ranch in between enjoying their mother's home-cooked meals, and we can't get enough of the wholesome, loving vibe between them.

However, although The Pioneer Woman's kids have walked a straight and narrow path in life, there's one colorful detail from daughter Paige Drummond's past that might surprise you. As Radar reported in 2019, the then-19-year-old Paige was arrested on alcohol-related charges. According to the article, court documents explain that Paige seemed to be intoxicated in a public place and was found with an opened beer container. The article also notes that the charges against Paige carried potential prison sentences and fines.

Luckily, however, Paige did not see the inside of a jail cell over these charges; as E! News explains, Paige and her legal representation submitted a request to have her record expunged, which was granted by the local district attorney. Since this incident, Paige has turned over a new leaf and embarked on a much more promising journey in her life.

