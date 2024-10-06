Why The Pioneer Woman's Daughter Paige Got Arrested
One of the greatest things about watching "The Pioneer Woman" is witnessing the bond Ree Drummond and husband Ladd Drummond share with their children. Throughout the series, the siblings are shown working on the family ranch in between enjoying their mother's home-cooked meals, and we can't get enough of the wholesome, loving vibe between them.
However, although The Pioneer Woman's kids have walked a straight and narrow path in life, there's one colorful detail from daughter Paige Drummond's past that might surprise you. As Radar reported in 2019, the then-19-year-old Paige was arrested on alcohol-related charges. According to the article, court documents explain that Paige seemed to be intoxicated in a public place and was found with an opened beer container. The article also notes that the charges against Paige carried potential prison sentences and fines.
Luckily, however, Paige did not see the inside of a jail cell over these charges; as E! News explains, Paige and her legal representation submitted a request to have her record expunged, which was granted by the local district attorney. Since this incident, Paige has turned over a new leaf and embarked on a much more promising journey in her life.
Paige has moved on to bigger and better things
Luckily, Paige Drummond has come a long way since her 2019 arrest: in 2024, The Pioneer Woman magazine reported that she gave up a corporate career in Dallas, Texas, to move back to the Drummond family ranch. In a segment of "The Pioneer Woman" (via Instagram), Paige appears perfectly at home back on the ranch and describes a beloved part of her cowgirl duties: "Feeding is one of my favorite things to do because you're really just getting up and getting in your truck and driving around and the sunrises are really pretty."
Paige's career isn't the only part of her post-college life that moved in a positive direction; in August 2024, mother Ree Drummond shared another exciting update in The Pioneer Woman magazine revealing that Paige and her boyfriend, David Andersen, were engaged. Paige also shared the news on Instagram, posting several sweet photos of Andersen and her with the caption, "I get to marry the love of my life! How is this real?" With all of this great news, it's likely her youthful mistake will quickly become a distant memory.