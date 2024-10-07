Awkward Lauren Boebert Moments Caught On Camera

Time was of the essence in June 2023 when the House of Representatives passed a bill regarding the U.S. government's debt limit so the government would hopefully not default. Lauren Boebert took to X to tell her followers that she didn't vote on purpose. "No excuses," she snapped. "I was ticked off they wouldn't let me do my job, so I didn't take the vote." Later in the video she said, "Call it a no-show protest, but I certainly let every one of my colleagues and the country know I was against this garbage of a bill."

However, a CNN employee tweeted a video of Boebert from that voting night. In it, she runs up the Capitol steps frantically. Someone from CNN can be heard saying, "They just closed it," referring to them closing the vote. Boebert replies, "They closed it?" and keeps running. It makes her so-called protest by not voting seem a lot more like she lost track of time.

Here is a clip from that night outside the Capitol, showing Rep. Boebert running up the stairs as though she was trying to make the vote, and me telling her that it had closed already. *running up steps*

Me: They closed it.

Boebert: They closed it?

*keeps running*

Inside, Boebert made a statement which was included in the official congressional record published online. She said, "Mr. Speaker, I was unavoidably detained. Had I been present, I would have voted 'nay' on rollcall No. 243."