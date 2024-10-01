Details About Kamala Harris' Friendship With Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter's opinion of Harris leaves no room for interpretation. "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris," the former president said to his son, Chip Carter, according to his grandson, Jason Carter, who relayed the comment to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Leading up to Carter's 100th, Chip learned that his father was determined to stay alive not simply to reach his centennial birthday, but to uphold his plans to back Harris in the election. "He said he didn't care about that. It's just a birthday. He said he cared about voting for Kamala Harris," Chip told The Washington Post.

Advertisement

What's more, Carter explicitly stated his disapproval of Donald Trump. "He does not believe Donald Trump should be president again," Chip added to The Washington Post. Similarly, Trump has openly mocked Carter in the past while criticizing former president Joe Biden. "Compared to Biden, Jimmy Carter was a brilliant, brilliant president," Trump said at a rally back in 2023 (via USA Today). Therefore, Carter's final wish is sure to get under Donald Trump's skin.

Despite Carter's recent birthday celebration, the 100-year-old former president has experienced many health concerns over the years. He survived both metastatic brain cancer and liver cancer due to a life-saving operation and rigorous immunotherapy treatments. While he appears stable for the moment, his health remains fragile. Carter holds much respect for Harris and hopes to remain healthy long enough to see Harris elected as president.

Advertisement