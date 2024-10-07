Melania Trump's Sister Isn't Donald's Biggest Fan

Melania Trump's sister, Ines Knauss, may have let some of her true feelings about Donald Trump slip on social media. Knauss' X account (formerly known as Twitter) has been private for a while, but Ashley Feinberg apparently accessed it via a third party. As Feinberg shared in a newsletter in 2021, Knauss' "likes" offer an interesting glimpse into what the older sister might actually think about her brother-in-law, Donald.

According to Feinberg, Knauss apparently liked a series of snarky tweets about Bruce Castor, Donald's defense attorney, during the February 2021 impeachment trial. Knauss also liked a sarcastic post about her sister's "Be Best" initiative. "We should all congratulate Melania Trump on her successful campaign against cyberbullying," read the tweet. The post also featured a screengrab of Donald's X account, which had been suspended after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

While we can't say for certain what all of this social media activity means about her relationship with her brother-in-law, one might be inclined to assume she was amused by the jokes made at his expense. Knauss may otherwise follow sister Melania's lead and stay relatively private, but this snapshot of her X account sure raises a few eyebrows.

