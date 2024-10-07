Melania Trump's Sister Isn't Donald's Biggest Fan
Melania Trump's sister, Ines Knauss, may have let some of her true feelings about Donald Trump slip on social media. Knauss' X account (formerly known as Twitter) has been private for a while, but Ashley Feinberg apparently accessed it via a third party. As Feinberg shared in a newsletter in 2021, Knauss' "likes" offer an interesting glimpse into what the older sister might actually think about her brother-in-law, Donald.
According to Feinberg, Knauss apparently liked a series of snarky tweets about Bruce Castor, Donald's defense attorney, during the February 2021 impeachment trial. Knauss also liked a sarcastic post about her sister's "Be Best" initiative. "We should all congratulate Melania Trump on her successful campaign against cyberbullying," read the tweet. The post also featured a screengrab of Donald's X account, which had been suspended after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
While we can't say for certain what all of this social media activity means about her relationship with her brother-in-law, one might be inclined to assume she was amused by the jokes made at his expense. Knauss may otherwise follow sister Melania's lead and stay relatively private, but this snapshot of her X account sure raises a few eyebrows.
What we know about Ines Knauss' relationship with Donald Trump
While Ines Knauss could very well be unafraid to like a couple barbed tweets in private, in public she is far more demure. Her public Instagram account is mostly a curated collection of old family photos and the occasional Melania Trump modeling snap.
By all accounts, Knauss and Melania have always been a tight-knit pair, but Knauss' relationship with Donald Trump is more of a mystery. Knauss steers clear of the campaign trail, and there's very little information about their dynamic. That said, her brother-in-law apparently did help her with her U.S. residency status after he became president. According to "The Art of Her Deal," Donald sped through a process that could usually take 20 years in order to make Ines a legal permanent resident right away.
Whatever Knauss truly thinks about Donald, she remains Melania's closest confidant. Knauss served as Melania's maid-of-honor at her wedding, and the two lived just blocks away from each other in New York before Melania moved into the White House. What's more, Ines is the godmother to Melania and Donald's son, Barron Trump. All that said, Knauss apparently isn't one to shy away from liking posts that are arguably critical of her sister. According to Ashley Feinberg, after Melania wore her infamous "I really don't care do u" jacket, Knauss privately retweeted a post that read, "I still don't understand why she wore that jacket!" Evidently, Knauss didn't help her pick out her outfit that day.