JD Vance & Don Jr.'s Boys Night Out At VP Debate Won't Help Either Of Their Relationship Rift Rumors

Donald Trump Jr. has been friends with JD Vance since long before JD was running for Vice President. It's clear that their friendship is stronger than ever; they even traveled together to the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2024 Presidential race. While the pair was seemingly enjoying their boys' night out, neither JD's wife, Usha Vance, nor Don Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were present. And, this certainly doesn't make for good optics for either of their relationships.

JD may be second-time Presidential hopeful Donald Trump's running mate in the election, but on debate night, Don Jr. seemed to take on the role of Vance's sidekick. Based on his social media activity, he was clearly by Vance's side as he prepped for the important event. But, where were their respective partners? Amidst rumors that JD and Usha are getting a divorce after 10 years of marriage and endless gossip that Don Jr. is cheating on Guilfoyle, choosing to accompany each other at such a conspicuous moment without their other halves was an interesting choice. An even more interesting choice? Don Jr.'s over-the-top posting about his time with JD before he took the stage.