JD Vance & Don Jr.'s Boys Night Out At VP Debate Won't Help Either Of Their Relationship Rift Rumors
Donald Trump Jr. has been friends with JD Vance since long before JD was running for Vice President. It's clear that their friendship is stronger than ever; they even traveled together to the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2024 Presidential race. While the pair was seemingly enjoying their boys' night out, neither JD's wife, Usha Vance, nor Don Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were present. And, this certainly doesn't make for good optics for either of their relationships.
JD may be second-time Presidential hopeful Donald Trump's running mate in the election, but on debate night, Don Jr. seemed to take on the role of Vance's sidekick. Based on his social media activity, he was clearly by Vance's side as he prepped for the important event. But, where were their respective partners? Amidst rumors that JD and Usha are getting a divorce after 10 years of marriage and endless gossip that Don Jr. is cheating on Guilfoyle, choosing to accompany each other at such a conspicuous moment without their other halves was an interesting choice. An even more interesting choice? Don Jr.'s over-the-top posting about his time with JD before he took the stage.
Don Jr.'s braggy social media activity may have sent the wrong message
Donald Trump Jr. was busy tweeting his opinions and reposting them to Instagram throughout the debate. Before JD Vance took the stage against Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, Don Jr. made sure the world knew that he was his pal's support system for the night. Just before the debate kicked off, Don Jr. posted a photo to Instagram showing that he was seated behind JD while en route to the debate. He captioned the photo, "On the way to the debate with my man @jdvance. Let's go." Minutes later, Don Jr. posted a video where he spoke to the camera. "Boys and girls, we're in the green room with the man, the myth, the legend, JD Vance — about to go rock the Vice Presidential debate," he said.
Don Jr. clearly wanted his Instagram followers to know that he was JD's right-hand man. Yet, his posts also showed that the pair appeared to be by themselves in the final moments leading up to the debate. Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is typically very active on social media, did share Don Jr.'s photo of JD on her Instagram story, but despite this half-hearted show of support, there was no indication that she and Usha Vance were present. And, showing that Vance was a united front with his wife may have been a better move than showing off his BFF status with Don Jr.