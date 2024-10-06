Elon Musk Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation
Elon Musk has never been one to shy away from attention, whether it's through his attempts to stir up controversy on social media, meddle in politics, or even colonize Mars. But amid all of his headline-grabbing schemes, there's one thing that might be just as startling as his entrepreneurial ambition — his appearance. Over the years, his dramatic transformation has led some to make guesses about possible cosmetic interventions.
One of Musk's most discernible changes is his hair, or rather, the increasing profusion of it. During his days as PayPal CEO in the early 2000s, his receding hairline was difficult to miss (via Reddit). Today, however, he sports a full head of hair that's seen many jumping to one conclusion: transplant. One user on Reddit commented: "Elon Musk has aged quite well. It appears that money has been great for his hair."
Brushing his hair aside, Musk's apparent facial metamorphosis has also raised eyebrows. Compared to older photos, his skin appears smoother and his face more angular and refined. While a simple skincare routine may explain some of the enhancements, one user on TikTok took to the app to suggest the tech mogul has had "lower lid surgery, rhinoplasty, and a jaw angle and chin implants." For someone of Musk's age, this revivified look might point to something more than just favorable genetics.
How Elon Musk has responded to the rumors
It's unlike Musk to keep quiet about, well, anything, but he has stayed relatively tight-lipped about his rumored cosmetic enhancements. Musk has never openly admitted to having any plastic surgery procedures. However, when an X, formerly known as Twitter, user mentioned she was considering Botox and lip injections, the Tesla owner showed support, replying, "Plastic surgery (done right) is awesome. Technology ftw." He did also admit to using Ozempic, the latest weight-loss craze sweeping Hollywood. Musk proudly shared on X that he was "Down 30lbs" and credited his weight loss to "fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me."
Musk's stance on plastic surgery sparks a curious debate, especially considering his vocal opposition to surgical procedures for transgender youth. In an interview with the Daily Wire's Jordan Peterson, Musk claimed his eldest daughter, Vivian Wilson, herself transgender, was "killed by the woke mind virus" following her transition. For a man with such vehement viewpoints against gender-affirming surgeries, he certainly seems comfortable with aesthetically altering his own appearance for cosmetic gain.