Elon Musk Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Speculation

Elon Musk has never been one to shy away from attention, whether it's through his attempts to stir up controversy on social media, meddle in politics, or even colonize Mars. But amid all of his headline-grabbing schemes, there's one thing that might be just as startling as his entrepreneurial ambition — his appearance. Over the years, his dramatic transformation has led some to make guesses about possible cosmetic interventions.

One of Musk's most discernible changes is his hair, or rather, the increasing profusion of it. During his days as PayPal CEO in the early 2000s, his receding hairline was difficult to miss (via Reddit). Today, however, he sports a full head of hair that's seen many jumping to one conclusion: transplant. One user on Reddit commented: "Elon Musk has aged quite well. It appears that money has been great for his hair."

Brushing his hair aside, Musk's apparent facial metamorphosis has also raised eyebrows. Compared to older photos, his skin appears smoother and his face more angular and refined. While a simple skincare routine may explain some of the enhancements, one user on TikTok took to the app to suggest the tech mogul has had "lower lid surgery, rhinoplasty, and a jaw angle and chin implants." For someone of Musk's age, this revivified look might point to something more than just favorable genetics.

