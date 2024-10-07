What We Know About Jeremy Allen White's Messy Relationship History

Jeremy Allen White has made tons of headlines for his complicated relationship history. In May 2023, the actor best known for starring in "Shameless" and more recently his Emmy-winning work on "The Bear" split from his ex-wife Addison Timlin after over three years of marriage. A source told People at the time, "They are still separated, but getting along. They love their children and all spend time together." The former couple shares daughters Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild, whom they continue to coparent. The insider also revealed that White's busy schedule was to blame for the breakup. "When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained," they disclosed of Timlin, adding, "There is still a lot of love between them though." Since then, the actor has been romantically linked to several famous women, including model and actor Ashley Moore and Spanish singer Rosalía.

Rumors of his romance with Moore surfaced after White was caught kissing and hugging the gorgeous model in August 2023. The two were subsequently spotted together on several more occasions, with a source informing Us Weekly that they were simply enjoying each other's company. However, the relationship didn't last very long, as White was seen hanging out with Rosalía just a few months later, in October 2023. It was said that the actor and the "Bizcochito" hitmaker had only recently begun seeing each other. "They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently," a source confirmed to Us Weekly. In January 2024, rumors of White's relationship with Rosalía reached a fever pitch after the duo was photographed canoodling in Los Angeles. Before White, Rosalía was engaged to fellow Latin musician Rauw Alejandro but they called things off in July 2023.

