What We Know About Jeremy Allen White's Messy Relationship History
Jeremy Allen White has made tons of headlines for his complicated relationship history. In May 2023, the actor best known for starring in "Shameless" and more recently his Emmy-winning work on "The Bear" split from his ex-wife Addison Timlin after over three years of marriage. A source told People at the time, "They are still separated, but getting along. They love their children and all spend time together." The former couple shares daughters Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild, whom they continue to coparent. The insider also revealed that White's busy schedule was to blame for the breakup. "When Jeremy works, she feels emotionally drained," they disclosed of Timlin, adding, "There is still a lot of love between them though." Since then, the actor has been romantically linked to several famous women, including model and actor Ashley Moore and Spanish singer Rosalía.
Rumors of his romance with Moore surfaced after White was caught kissing and hugging the gorgeous model in August 2023. The two were subsequently spotted together on several more occasions, with a source informing Us Weekly that they were simply enjoying each other's company. However, the relationship didn't last very long, as White was seen hanging out with Rosalía just a few months later, in October 2023. It was said that the actor and the "Bizcochito" hitmaker had only recently begun seeing each other. "They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently," a source confirmed to Us Weekly. In January 2024, rumors of White's relationship with Rosalía reached a fever pitch after the duo was photographed canoodling in Los Angeles. Before White, Rosalía was engaged to fellow Latin musician Rauw Alejandro but they called things off in July 2023.
Jeremy Allen White is rumored to be dating his onscreen girlfriend
In September 2024, Jeremy Allen White sparked chatter that he and Rosalía had called it quits after the actor was caught locking lips with Molly Gordon, White's co-star and his onscreen girlfriend in "The Bear." In the show, Gordon plays Claire Dunlap, the childhood sweetheart of White's Carmy Berzatto, who was introduced as a new character in Season 2. TMZ published photos of the actors kissing with their arms wrapped around each other while out in L.A. just in time for Rosalía's birthday. They noted that there were no cameras around when the PDA happened.
An insider subsequently confirmed the romance to People, dishing, "They had intense chemistry even when not filming." However, the source added, "They didn't start hanging out romantically until a few weeks ago though," clarifying that White and Gordon were still in the process of getting to know each other. "She spends time at his house. They go on lunch dates and seem to have a great time." In light of his rumored romance with Gordon, fans turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their thoughts on the new pairing.
Unsurprisingly, many accused the "Shameless" star of cheating on Rosalía. Others speculated about his dating preferences, suggesting that White could be polyamorous. As one X user wondered, "Has anyone considered that Jeremy Allen White Molly Gordon and Rosalía could be throupling?" Whatever the case, it appears Pete Davidson might have some serious competition when it comes to headline-grabbing romances. A Reddit user even quipped, "Move over Pete Davidson, there's a new sheriff in town!"