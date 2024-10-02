Lacey Chabert Looks From Hallmark's Celebrations That Take The Cake, Ranked

No Hallmark series would be complete without a spectacular Christmas party like the one in Episode 10. Amid the flashy decorations and twinkling lights, Lacey Chabert looked elegant in a black A-line dress. This outfit truly has it all: a classic silhouette that looks good on anyone, thoughtful details, and enough sparkle to feel right at home in a Christmas-themed atmosphere. Whereas many of us might opt for red or green, Chabert's ensemble shows that basic black can be perfect for a Christmas atmosphere with the right highlights. The dress features sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves and shimmery embellishments that remind us of falling snow. The pearl-studded barrette Lacey wears in her hair is also ideal for adding holiday glitz to any outfit, and the whole look is at the top of our outfit Inspo list for the holiday season.

Advertisement