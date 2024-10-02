Lacey Chabert Looks From Hallmark's Celebrations That Take The Cake, Ranked
In the often hectic process of planning a party, there's one detail that can be easy to overlook: the perfect hostess outfit. However, actress Lacey Chabert proves just how effortless pulling together a chic party look can be in "Celebrations with Lacey Chabert." The Hallmark star's down-to-Earth clothing line for the Home Shopping Network showed her casual side in 2022, but many of her outfits from this new series are perfect examples of Chabert knowing exactly how to turn on the sparkle. Here, we'll rank some of her best looks from the show that you'll want to steal for your own holiday celebrations.
6. Her Episode 7 look is monochrome done right
Monochromatic outfits can look boring, but pieces that play with proportions can make these one-note looks pop. For example, Hallmark star Lacey Chabert wears a body-skimming dress in Episode 7 that features one sleeve, which has movement and volume that creates visual interest and elevates the otherwise understated look. According to the style blog Autumn Love: "[P]laying with proportions is important because it adds visual interest and prevents your outfit from looking flat or one-dimensional." The dress's forest green hue also makes it an ideal source of holiday party fashion inspiration, but it doesn't have any of the ornate details that her best outfits feature.
5. Chabert's Episode 3 dress would look great on anyone
Hosting a party is stressful enough without worrying about whether or not you look good. Lacey Chabert's Episode 3 dress is a great example of a piece that can suit anyone. Although it's not as glamorous as some of her other party looks, this dress has plenty of ruching to make it eye-catching. These details also make it very easy to wear, as Mellicia Marx of Poplin Style Direction explains: "Regardless of body type, ruching is all about celebrating your curves." Marx notes that ruching universally creates a flattering silhouette, equally suiting those who want to camouflage their stomach or make their curves look more pronounced.
4. Glittery details make her Episode 4 outfit successful
Nothing screams "Happy Holidays" quite like glitter. As designer Bazza Alzouman told Vogue Arabia: "Sparkle is immediately associated with having a good time. It takes pieces in a more outgoing, daring direction and it adds a bit of playfulness and confidence." However, less is often more with this sparkly detail, and Lacey Chabert's Episode 4 outfit strikes a perfect balance. The black dress isn't her most drool-worthy outfit because it looks very simple at first glance, but its multicolored glitter-encrusted neckline packs just the right amount of festive glam. This look is ideal for when you want to look party-ready but prefer more low-key styles.
3. Chabert's look is perfectly on-theme in Episode 5
In many cases, the most successful party host outfits take the event's theme into account, such as Lacey Chabert's tea-length floral dress in Episode 5. This episode features an "Alice in Wonderland" inspired tea party, and Chabert's dress would certainly make Alice proud. The simple floral pattern adds just the right amount of whimsy, and Chabert's headband is the ideal shimmery accessory to pull the look today. Not only does this dress perfectly match the celebration's theme, but its timeless silhouette is universally flattering, making it a great choice for your next event. We love the effortlessness of this dress, but it doesn't have quite enough pizzazz to be our top pick.
2. Lacey Chabert embraces a fun print in Episode 2
Parties are perfect occasions for bold, fun outfits, and Lacey Chabert takes that idea to heart in Episode 2. Her A-line dress features a cherry print that adds a pop of color to her outfit while also complementing the event space's red decor. This type of print is a great way to make a statement, and accessorizing with monochromatic pieces like Chabert's belt allows the pattern to take center stage. We especially love the show-stopping strappy black heels Chabert paired with this dress, which make the outfit one of her most successful in the series.
1. Chabert's Episode 10 dress is downright elegant
No Hallmark series would be complete without a spectacular Christmas party like the one in Episode 10. Amid the flashy decorations and twinkling lights, Lacey Chabert looked elegant in a black A-line dress. This outfit truly has it all: a classic silhouette that looks good on anyone, thoughtful details, and enough sparkle to feel right at home in a Christmas-themed atmosphere. Whereas many of us might opt for red or green, Chabert's ensemble shows that basic black can be perfect for a Christmas atmosphere with the right highlights. The dress features sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves and shimmery embellishments that remind us of falling snow. The pearl-studded barrette Lacey wears in her hair is also ideal for adding holiday glitz to any outfit, and the whole look is at the top of our outfit Inspo list for the holiday season.