Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld's Most Controversial On-Air Moments

Greg Gutfeld has been with Fox News for almost two decades. He started at the network in 2007 and eventually landed his own segment "Gutfeld!" "Fox News has given me the freedom to be unabashedly myself and, in turn, deliver a distinct experience for our audience," Gutfeld told Variety in 2024. "There aren't many platforms that allow this type of creative independence." It might be safe to say that "creative independence" in this instance could be interpreted as "saying whatever you want without any consequences." Anyone who's kept an eye on politics over the years knows Gutfeld is famous for his controversial comments. In 2023, he made sexist comments on "The Five," saying if women left the planet, several problems would cease to exist.

Gutfeld suggested all women should take a week-long vacation to Venus, arguing, "The rapid recidivism that we're putting up with would disappear," referring to a mass looting at a Nordstrom in Los Angeles. Gutfeld suggested authorities had become lenient, and therefore, criminals continued to re-offend. He blamed this on women, saying, "What I'm saying is that we have gotten so soft, and it is because we have decided that discipline and punishment is wrong."

This wasn't the only time Gutfeld made sexist comments. When "The View" host Joy Behar dubbed Gutfeld sexist for making fun of Vice President Kamala Harris' laugh, he clapped back on air calling out Behar for saying men are intimidated by witty women. Behar said, "Men don't like a funny woman. They're afraid if you laugh or you make a joke, that maybe you'll do that when they're in bed with you." Gutfeld responded, "Hmm, Joy Behar in bed? I thought cows slept standing up."

