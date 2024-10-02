Trump Confuses Rally For Mayor Of Whoville Audition With Bizarre Hair Curl

As Donald Trump forges on in the thick of his third fight for the White House, we're all used to his hairstyle distracting us. Interestingly, though, his particularly Dr. Seuss-ish coif came about a week after he seemed to have some second thoughts about his signature aesthetic.

Advertisement

At a rally in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, Trump caught a glimpse of himself onscreen and paused to admire his look. "What a nice looking man! Who is that? Oh, that's Trump," he joked, per YouTube. "What a wonderful looking person," he continued, adding, "I'm just checking out the hairstyle as I'm talking ... I don't know," before pulling his hair up to expose his forehead. The former President spent a few moments jokingly primping and adjusting his hair before uncharacteristically questioning his look. "I'm looking up; I'm saying, 'I don't love it.' I really don't love it," he said, adding, "What the h*** can you do? There's nothing I can do about it; right? We're stuck with it!"

While Trump is no stranger to talking about himself in a public setting, this self-aware hair-related interlude at his rally wasn't typical for him. So, maybe a look at himself on camera prompted him to make a change to his locks before his next rally. Still, from the looks of it, the infamous comb-over could use a bit more editing.

Advertisement