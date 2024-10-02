Trump Confuses Rally For Mayor Of Whoville Audition With Bizarre Hair Curl
Former President Donald Trump's hair is nothing if not unique. His distinctive mane has garnered a reputation of its own over the years. Most of us can agree that the second-time presidential hopeful's 70s have been his worst hair decade. Yet, at his recent Milwaukee press conference, his hair really made waves — literally.
As his running mate JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. were prepping for the first and only Vice Presidential debate of the 2024 election, Trump was hard at work in a swing state. On October 1, he visited the Discovery Center in Wisconsin to speak to voters about his plans for his potential presidency. Yet, as they are wont to do, his wild locks stole the show. While it's not entirely clear how or why Trump styles his hair the way he does, it seems that he combs it in such a way to conceal a possible bald spot. The way the legendary comb-over was styled during his Milwaukee visit was a bit more voluminous than we typically see, making him look utterly Cindy Lou Who-inspired.
Trump may have been inspired to change up his hairstyle
As Donald Trump forges on in the thick of his third fight for the White House, we're all used to his hairstyle distracting us. Interestingly, though, his particularly Dr. Seuss-ish coif came about a week after he seemed to have some second thoughts about his signature aesthetic.
At a rally in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, Trump caught a glimpse of himself onscreen and paused to admire his look. "What a nice looking man! Who is that? Oh, that's Trump," he joked, per YouTube. "What a wonderful looking person," he continued, adding, "I'm just checking out the hairstyle as I'm talking ... I don't know," before pulling his hair up to expose his forehead. The former President spent a few moments jokingly primping and adjusting his hair before uncharacteristically questioning his look. "I'm looking up; I'm saying, 'I don't love it.' I really don't love it," he said, adding, "What the h*** can you do? There's nothing I can do about it; right? We're stuck with it!"
While Trump is no stranger to talking about himself in a public setting, this self-aware hair-related interlude at his rally wasn't typical for him. So, maybe a look at himself on camera prompted him to make a change to his locks before his next rally. Still, from the looks of it, the infamous comb-over could use a bit more editing.