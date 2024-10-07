Aubrey O'Day's Most Disturbing Claims About Her Time Working With Diddy

The following article includes allegations of abuse and sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is in big trouble. With allegations of several sex crimes piling up against the rapper, it might be safe to say that he can kiss his career goodbye. Someone who isn't holding back on Combs' turmoil is former "Celebrity Apprentice" star and singer Aubrey O'Day, who claims she'd been one of Combs' many victims during her time in the girl band Danity Kane.

Advertisement

O'Day and Combs clashed on many occasions while she appeared on "Making the Band" in 2005, and she eventually left the group. While sitting down for a candid chat on the "Call Me Daddy" podcast back in 2022, O'Day confirmed that she was ousted from the band by Combs. "I wasn't willing to do what was expected of me. Not talent-wise but in other areas. At the very end he fired me," she said.

When multiple bombshell allegations against Combs started surfacing in 2024, however, O'Day told the "Crysis Queen" podcast how the rapper was rarely sober when he came to work, saying she was never sure which version of Combs she would have to deal with. She also claimed Combs was incredibly controlling. "I was sent out of a studio session one time because my toes weren't polished properly," she admitted. She confessed that Combs had a way of making her feel good about herself, but then he would break her down again just as easily, trying to get her to act on his every whim. "Grooming is a process, they don't just abuse you on day one. They make you feel like you get little bits of things that make you attracted and excited by, and then once they've got your attention, they let you know about yourself in different ways," she explained.

Advertisement