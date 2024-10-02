Body Language Expert Uncovers Tell-Tale Signs JD Vance's Faith In Trump Is Shaky At Best

While addressing his past criticisms of Donald Trump, JD Vance blinked slowly multiple times. Yet, he revealed even more when actually giving his answer. Vance said, simply, "I was wrong about Donald Trump," and used a gesture similar to one Trump often uses, spreading his hands wide. Body language expert Traci Brown told us that this "accordion gesture [shows] containment of a complex problem."

Advertisement

When Vance got specific about why he was wrong, he subtly misspoke and, according to Brown, "this is important." Vance said, "I was wrong, first of all, because I believed some of the media stories that turned out to be dishonest fabrications of his record." Brown explained: "He misplaces 'dishonest' ... Word error rate is a very high indicator of deception." Vance proceeded to say that Trump "delivered for the American people" and increased his blink rate. Brown said: "This indicates stress on the topic. And, he showed the containment gesture again."

Interestingly, though, one gesture indicated honesty. Notably, it was when he said, "I didn't think [Trump] would be able to deliver." Brown said Vance "showed his palms... which says that he's telling his truth." Vance noted that he has "been extremely consistent" and gave what Brown calls "the universal sign for stop, saying he really doesn't want to talk about that topic." Vance, of course, maintains that he supports Trump. Yet, during his answer to just one question, his body language reveals that there's complexity beneath the surface.

Advertisement