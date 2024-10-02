Body Language Expert Uncovers Tell-Tale Signs JD Vance's Faith In Trump Is Shaky At Best
What does JD Vance really think of Donald Trump? It's a question a lot of us may be asking, since the vice presidential candidate has a history of bashing the former president, even famously calling himself a "never Trump guy." So, did he actually change his tune? Did the "never Trump guy" really, authentically, become an "eventually Trump guy" or did his political aspirations prompt him to flip-flop? Surely Vance won't fill the public in on this any time soon, but that doesn't mean he doesn't leave clues. Sometimes body language reveals what we try to keep hidden, and this is a trap Vance seems to have gotten caught in during the vice presidential debate.
"DONALD TRUMP DELIVERED FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, A LOT OF THINGS I DIDN'T THINK HE'D BE ABLE TO DELIVER ON!" – VP Nominee Sen. @JDVance
On October 1, Vance hit the stage to debate Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Vance's words showed nothing but support for Trump, but his behavior may have said otherwise, especially when directly asked about his change of heart regarding the former president. In an exclusive interview with The List, body language expert Traci Brown discussed what Vance's mannerisms revealed, and there is plenty to glean. Debate moderator Margaret Brennan directly asked Vance about his change of tune toward Trump, noting his suggestion that Trump could be "America's Hitler" during the 2016 election, per Axios. According to Brown, "Vance closes his eyes longer than a normal blink when he doesn't want to see or deal with a topic." And this wasn't Vance's only tell when responding to this important question.
Just one of JD Vance's answers reveals a lot
While addressing his past criticisms of Donald Trump, JD Vance blinked slowly multiple times. Yet, he revealed even more when actually giving his answer. Vance said, simply, "I was wrong about Donald Trump," and used a gesture similar to one Trump often uses, spreading his hands wide. Body language expert Traci Brown told us that this "accordion gesture [shows] containment of a complex problem."
When Vance got specific about why he was wrong, he subtly misspoke and, according to Brown, "this is important." Vance said, "I was wrong, first of all, because I believed some of the media stories that turned out to be dishonest fabrications of his record." Brown explained: "He misplaces 'dishonest' ... Word error rate is a very high indicator of deception." Vance proceeded to say that Trump "delivered for the American people" and increased his blink rate. Brown said: "This indicates stress on the topic. And, he showed the containment gesture again."
Interestingly, though, one gesture indicated honesty. Notably, it was when he said, "I didn't think [Trump] would be able to deliver." Brown said Vance "showed his palms... which says that he's telling his truth." Vance noted that he has "been extremely consistent" and gave what Brown calls "the universal sign for stop, saying he really doesn't want to talk about that topic." Vance, of course, maintains that he supports Trump. Yet, during his answer to just one question, his body language reveals that there's complexity beneath the surface.