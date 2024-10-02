Kate's Dramatic Makeup Look Is Her Biggest Hint She's Ready For The Royal Spotlight Again

Catherine, Princess of Wales had to take a step back from her royal duties since at least March 2024 as she underwent chemotherapy following her cancer announcement. Several months later, Kate shared with fans on Instagram that she had completed her treatment, but admitted she still had a long way to go on the road to recovery, living life one day at a time.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she wrote on September 9. It seems that time is now, because two photos of her meeting Liz, a teenager with cancer, were posted to Prince William and Middleton's official social media accounts.

A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C pic.twitter.com/VARhrbCvkv — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2024

In the pics, Middleton is wearing bold makeup, and looks gorgeous. Given her past history with makeup, including breaking beauty rules for royal family members, it appears that she is ready to return to her post and get back to work.

