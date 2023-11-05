Royal Family Beauty Moments That Broke The Rules

Belonging to the royal family is a demanding commitment. It involves not only a busy schedule filled with numerous social engagements and having to adhere to strict etiquette, but also navigating unwritten standards concerning your appearance and what is deemed appropriate or inappropriate for a member of the royal family.

Take the royal family's dress code, for example. From stipulations regarding headwear to rules about when they can wear the color black, members of the House of Windsor are expected to adhere to a certain set of guidelines when putting together an outfit. And some of those guidelines are stricter than others. "You never see a royal without their nude stockings," expert Victoria Arbiter explained to Insider. "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the queen requires."

Which brings us to beauty rules, guidelines, recommendations, and traditions. When it comes to makeup, members of the British royal family tend to stick to a script. The general aesthetic: clean, demure, and classic. Of course, there have been some royals who have bent the beauty "rules" a bit — and we cannot get enough.