Lip Reader Tells Us JD Vance Expressed Regret Over Embarrassing Debate Outburst

During the vice presidential debate, JD Vance had one moment in particular that some viewers considered rude. While some people like political commentator Megyn Kelly jumped to the vice presidential hopeful's defense, it seems that Vance himself may regret his behavior. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment before a commercial break, Vance seemed to address the debate's moderators directly, and according to a lip reader, he likely apologized.

In Vance's debate against fellow VP candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, it was determined ahead of time that the CBS moderators wouldn't be fact-checking live. According to The New York Times, though, they could chime in if something a candidate said was difficult to understand. At one point during the debate, moderators Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan made a note about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, and Vance thought they may be breaking the rules. He interrupted to say, "The rules were that you guys weren't going to fact-check. And since you're fact-checking me, I think it's important to say what's going on," per NBC News.

When the debate paused for a commercial break, Vance seemed to say something to the moderators. The List spoke exclusively to lip reader Nicola Hickling, who believes Vance said, "I want to apologize."

