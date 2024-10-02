The Tragic Loss Of Mariah Carey's Mother & Sister Hasn't Helped Heal Old Wounds In Her Family
In August, Mariah Carey revealed the tragic loss of her mother and her sister on the same day. While a sudden, devastating loss like this one could bring some families together, it seems that this is sadly not the case for Mariah's life. Just three days after the passing of her mother, Patricia Carey, and sister, Alison Carey, Mariah was ordered to head back to court, continuing her legal battle with her brother.
In her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," Mariah made multiple mentions of her brother Morgan Carey, with which he took issue. In 2021, Morgan filed a lawsuit, claiming that Mariah's statements about him were "false and defamatory, personally invasive and painful, and have caused serious damage to his reputation and to his personal and business affairs," per Fox News.
Morgan was unhappy with Mariah's claims that he was violent and her mention of an alleged fight he had with the pair's late father, as well as a time he allegedly pushed their mother against a wall. Despite their estrangement, the pair must now see each other face-to-face for depositions, which are required to take place by the end of January 2025.
Mariah Carey had difficult relationships with her family
The upcoming portion of Mariah and Morgan Carey's legal trouble is sure to be painful for both of them, and it is undoubtedly made worse by the grief surrounding the loss of their mother and sister. Like her relationship with Morgan, Mariah's relationships with Patricia and Alison were also difficult and complicated. Still, she partially dedicated "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" to her mom, writing, "And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always."
In a statement to People after losing her family members, Mariah wrote, "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day." She added, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
While Mariah clearly had a relationship with her mom before her death, it's unclear if her fraught relationship with Alison had improved. In her memoir, she wrote that it was "emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact" with Alison and Morgan.