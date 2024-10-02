The Tragic Loss Of Mariah Carey's Mother & Sister Hasn't Helped Heal Old Wounds In Her Family

In August, Mariah Carey revealed the tragic loss of her mother and her sister on the same day. While a sudden, devastating loss like this one could bring some families together, it seems that this is sadly not the case for Mariah's life. Just three days after the passing of her mother, Patricia Carey, and sister, Alison Carey, Mariah was ordered to head back to court, continuing her legal battle with her brother.

In her 2020 memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," Mariah made multiple mentions of her brother Morgan Carey, with which he took issue. In 2021, Morgan filed a lawsuit, claiming that Mariah's statements about him were "false and defamatory, personally invasive and painful, and have caused serious damage to his reputation and to his personal and business affairs," per Fox News.

Morgan was unhappy with Mariah's claims that he was violent and her mention of an alleged fight he had with the pair's late father, as well as a time he allegedly pushed their mother against a wall. Despite their estrangement, the pair must now see each other face-to-face for depositions, which are required to take place by the end of January 2025.

