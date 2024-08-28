Mariah Carey's Tragic, Real-Life Story

The following article contains references to domestic violence and drug use.

Mariah Carey is one of the most successful female artists in the history of music, but it's no secret that, at times, she's led a very difficult life. She confessed as much in her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," reflecting on the way she had to grow and heal from so much early tragedy. In fact, she believes that her history of trauma is exactly what allows her art to be as powerful as it is. "I have seen, I have been scared, I have been scarred, and I have survived," she wrote. "I have used my songs and voice to inspire others and to emancipate my adult self."

We all know how "The Emancipation of Mimi" went — 14 weeks at #1 for "We Belong Together," thank you very much, dahling! — but what about those other parts of Carey's life? There was a troubled childhood, one that saw her neglected by her parents and abused by a sibling. There was her marriage to Tommy Mottola, who exercised control over both her career and her personal life. There was that much-publicized breakdown on "TRL," the colossal failure of "Glitter," and several heartbreaking losses.

Despite all she's been through, she keeps singing. In the epilogue of her memoir, Carey shared some wisdom. "If I have learned anything in this life worth sharing, it is, protect your dreams," she wrote. "Even in the face of disadvantages and dysfunction, you can't let anybody define, control, or take away your vision of your life."

