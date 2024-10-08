Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO's Love Story Had A Little Boost From Another Country Music Act
Country music superstar Jelly Roll has taken the world by storm, and he's just one half of a major power couple. Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, is the host of the wildly popular podcast "Dumb Blonde." Bunnie and Jelly Roll met in 2015 at one of his concerts in Las Vegas, and they married the following year.
It's clear that the two are a strong team and are very much in each other's corner. When the couple first got together, Jelly Roll was in a custody battle with his ex and living in his van. Bunnie was the one who helped him get on his feet and get custody of his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord. To this day, they continue to celebrate each other's professional successes, and shout about their love for one another from the social media mountaintops.
In 2018, however, the couple hit a rough patch, and Bunnie moved back to Las Vegas. The break did not last long. After a couple of months apart, they ended up closer than ever. And they have another country outfit to thank for this reconciliation.
The hit song that played a big role in their reconciliation
In 2022, Jelly Roll joined Dan + Shay on the stage during the K92.3 All-Star Jam. However, when "Tequila" started up, Jelly Roll left the stage, headed into the crowd, and began slow dancing with Bunnie XO. As it turns out, there was a little more to the sweet moment.
A couple years after the video was taken, Bunnie XO posted it on TikTok along with some backstory. "We split in 2018 ... & met in Colorado to talk & figure out if we were going to make things work," she wrote. "This song was our song for that entire reunion trip. We ended up getting back together & being stronger than ever."
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's relationship may seem unconventional, but they have proven time and time again that they are indeed stronger than ever. "It ain't always been Hallmark cards and Care Bears, and we had to really put in a lot of work to be together, and it was worth it," Jelly Roll said of their split in a 2024 chat with People. "All roads pointed back to the North Star that was all love." Evidently, those roads were soundtracked by "Tequila" by Dan + Shay.