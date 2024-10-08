Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO's Love Story Had A Little Boost From Another Country Music Act

Country music superstar Jelly Roll has taken the world by storm, and he's just one half of a major power couple. Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, is the host of the wildly popular podcast "Dumb Blonde." Bunnie and Jelly Roll met in 2015 at one of his concerts in Las Vegas, and they married the following year.

It's clear that the two are a strong team and are very much in each other's corner. When the couple first got together, Jelly Roll was in a custody battle with his ex and living in his van. Bunnie was the one who helped him get on his feet and get custody of his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord. To this day, they continue to celebrate each other's professional successes, and shout about their love for one another from the social media mountaintops.

In 2018, however, the couple hit a rough patch, and Bunnie moved back to Las Vegas. The break did not last long. After a couple of months apart, they ended up closer than ever. And they have another country outfit to thank for this reconciliation.

