This article mentions substance misuse, child abuse, suicide, and eating disorders.

Born into a troubled family, Jelly Roll fought against the odds to become the successful country music star he is today. It's no secret Jelly Roll's life story is also a tragic one. The rapper-turned-country-star had been in trouble with the law since he was just 14, and for many years wandered throughout life without a plan. Now, he is able to channel that tragedy through his music, as a result helping other people who know the pain of feeling trapped by their darkest thoughts. "I've heard everything from 'Your music was played at my daughter's funeral; she had an accidental overdose' to 'Your song helped me get through rehab,'" he told The New York Times.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll's relationship with his kids — daughter Bailee Ann DeFord and son Noah — has really benefited from his recovery. But sadly, his daughter has also lived a tragic life. With years of generational trauma preceding her birth, many of DeFord's harrowing life experiences mirror those of her father. However, Jelly Roll is intent on being there for his daughter no matter what, in turn hopefully helping her heal the scars of the past. "Being a father is so important to me, and just being as present as I can for her," he told People. "I compare it to the Christian scripture of when Saul turned into Paul on the Damascus Road. It was kind of that moment for me." Get the hankies ready as we look at tragic details about Jelly Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord.

Advertisement