Ivanka Trump Is Spitting Image Of Dad Donald In Awkward Unfiltered Photo

Up until now, Ivanka Trump has nicely managed to distance herself from her father's campaign for re-election. While her brothers and their significant others blast pro-Donald Trump messages, the oldest Trump daughter has been sharing more serene posts. The day before the important vice-presidential debate, Ivanka shared a cozy bedroom photo showing off her killer legs as a tribute to National Coffee Day. But most recently, Ivanka let slip with a very familiar gesture that has us measuring the short distance between the apple and the tree.

Following the devastating disaster of Hurricane Helene, Ivanka (and, it appears, her two sons) flew to a particularly hard-hit area of North Carolina, helping volunteer on behalf of several rescue organizations. She posted about it on her Instagram account, saying in part, "God bless all the families affected and the first responders working tirelessly to aid them." She also gave a shout-out to Elon Musk, now a dedicated MAGA, for donating hundreds of Starlink satellite devices in an effort to restore essential communication services. One photo captured on the scene was particularly telling. It showed Ivanka with an unidentified rescue worker, smiling and giving a thumbs-up for the camera. It perfectly mimicked The Donald's signature move — and, unfortunately, it came off just as tone-deaf as many of her dad's efforts. Meidas Touch's Ron Filipkowski posted the photo to X (formerly Twitter) with the sardonic caption, "Have fun, everybody."

Followers agreed the picture was inappropriately cheery. "Disaster Barbie has arrived," commented one, adding an eye-roll emoji. Another blasted, "That smile and thumbs up gesture is sickening. What is she doing in NC? Workers are clearing debris and recovering bodies from flood waters. Does she plan on helping?"