Ivanka Trump Is Spitting Image Of Dad Donald In Awkward Unfiltered Photo
Up until now, Ivanka Trump has nicely managed to distance herself from her father's campaign for re-election. While her brothers and their significant others blast pro-Donald Trump messages, the oldest Trump daughter has been sharing more serene posts. The day before the important vice-presidential debate, Ivanka shared a cozy bedroom photo showing off her killer legs as a tribute to National Coffee Day. But most recently, Ivanka let slip with a very familiar gesture that has us measuring the short distance between the apple and the tree.
Following the devastating disaster of Hurricane Helene, Ivanka (and, it appears, her two sons) flew to a particularly hard-hit area of North Carolina, helping volunteer on behalf of several rescue organizations. She posted about it on her Instagram account, saying in part, "God bless all the families affected and the first responders working tirelessly to aid them." She also gave a shout-out to Elon Musk, now a dedicated MAGA, for donating hundreds of Starlink satellite devices in an effort to restore essential communication services. One photo captured on the scene was particularly telling. It showed Ivanka with an unidentified rescue worker, smiling and giving a thumbs-up for the camera. It perfectly mimicked The Donald's signature move — and, unfortunately, it came off just as tone-deaf as many of her dad's efforts. Meidas Touch's Ron Filipkowski posted the photo to X (formerly Twitter) with the sardonic caption, "Have fun, everybody."
Followers agreed the picture was inappropriately cheery. "Disaster Barbie has arrived," commented one, adding an eye-roll emoji. Another blasted, "That smile and thumbs up gesture is sickening. What is she doing in NC? Workers are clearing debris and recovering bodies from flood waters. Does she plan on helping?"
Note to Trumps: Not every situation is thumb-worthy
If there's anything more bizarre than Donald Trump's hairstyle (his latest 'do made him look like the Mayor of Whoville), it's his habit of flashing a thumbs-up nearly every time the cameras are pointed at him. While it's not surprising to see the gesture at campaign events or Mar-a-Lago parties, Trump also raises his thumb at less inopportune moments, such as outside the Manhattan courthouse where he was being tried on criminal charges. He also received plenty of flak for a thumbs-up pose at Arlington National Cemetery in August 2024: Not only did he violate cemetery protocol by going into a restricted area, but his grin and "everything's okay!" gesture were out of place at the tombstone of a soldier killed during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Fans of the Trump family didn't seem to mind Ivanka's sunny demeanor at the disaster site. Many praised the fact she and her father were visible presences at the ravaged areas, which gave the appearance of being quicker to respond than President Joe Biden. Critics, on the other hand, pointed out that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris worked behind the scenes and waited for first responders to hit the ground so as not to get in their way. They also smirked at the former first daughter's attire. Normally, Ivanka classes up every outfit she wears, but her choice of cropped sweater, form-fitting jeans, and sneakers (sans socks) made it clear she wasn't out to get her hands dirty. "Yup, that's what most women would wear to distribute food, water, and supplies to victims of disasters," tweeted a commenter. "Pathetic opportunist."