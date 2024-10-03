General Hospital Star Ron Hale Dead At 78

Ron Hale, a veteran soap star best known for his work on "General Hospital," has sadly passed away. Hale's family confirmed the news in an obituary, which confirmed that the actor, born Ronald Hale Thigpen, died on August 27, 2024 at the age of 78. A cause of death has yet to be announced at the time of writing. Hale, a two-time Emmy-nominated actor, portrayed Dr. Roger Coleridge on ABC's "Ryan's Hope" from 1975 to 1989. More famously, he appeared as Mike Corbin, the father of iconic mobster Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard), in more than 230 episodes of "General Hospital" from 1995 to 2010.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the "General Hospital" cast and crew collectively expressed their grief over Hale's unexpected death. "The entire 'General Hospital' Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale's passing," their statement read. "We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace."

Born to Elinor and James Ray Thigpen, Sr., Hale attended Furman University in South Carolina before moving to New York at the age of 19 to study acting. The future soap star landed his first role on ABC's "N.Y.P.D." in 1968, subsequently enjoying a fruitful career across both television and on Broadway too. Hale's extensive credits include "Search for Tomorrow," the "GH" spin-off "Port Charles," and "McGayver," as well as films such as Oscar-winner "All the President's Men" and "Trial by Jury." The beloved actor is survived by his nieces Lori Brown and Erin Wilson and his nephews Max Abraham and Marc Brown.

