What Kamala Harris Was Like As A Kid, According To Her Childhood Friend

Kamala Harris laid bare a poignant snapshot of her youth when she first ran for president in 2019. "There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bussed to school every day," Harris revealed (via ABC News), "and that little girl was me." As the official Democratic presidential nominee for 2024, more details of her formative years came to light. Her childhood friend, Carole Porter, gave a tearful and telling interview to NPR in July of that year, sharing memories of growing up with the girl who would eventually become America's first female, Black, and South Asian American vice president.

Speaking with NPR's Ari Shapiro, Porter recalled that Harris valued her heritage from an early age: "She was very proud of it ... her Indian heritage, her family, her name. And she'd always correct people on how to pronounce her name."

When it came to her biracial identity, Porter shared that Harris' upbringing was grounded in a clear understanding of how society viewed her. To Shapiro, Porter said: "We are Black people in America because of the false construction of race to divide people. We all have to go along a line somewhere. And so in America, we're considered Black women, and that's how our mothers raised us because that's what they knew we would be seen as."