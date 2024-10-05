A Sprinkle Of Deceit: Alison Sweeney's Chemistry With Victor Webster Is Hannah Swensen's Sweetest Romance Yet

Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster look like they have such a deep connection on screen playing Hannah Swensen and Chad Norton, it's no wonder the chemistry goes beyond "A Sprinkle of Deceit." The two were castmates on the hit soap "Days of Our Lives" from 1999 to 2000 when they played Sami Brady and Nicholas Alamain. They also went on to star in the 2022 Hallmark original, "The Wedding Veil," where Sweeney and Webster played husband and wife. After seeing their on-screen connection, it was a no-brainer for Sweeney, who wrote and executive produced "One Bad Apple," that Webster would join the Hannah Swensen team. "I've always loved working with Victor — from our years in daytime to our work together on 'The Wedding Veil,'" Sweeney told TV Insider.

Advertisement

While their fondness for each other was subtle in the film prior, "A Sprinkle of Deceit" brings a whole new light to their romantic tension. Hannah and Chad seriously butt heads when it comes to solving the murder, with Chad getting used to Hannah's persistence in the investigation. But their delightful feud turns into a real desire for a relationship when the two set a date for a night out together. When speaking to People magazine at the 2024 TCA Press Tour, Webster said that their connection off-screen has a lot to do with their ability to look so enamored with each other on-screen. "Like when we work together she is there in the moment," he said, adding, "we're bouncing things back and forth each other, we're in a real-life situation with the cameras rolling." Hopefully Webster will reprise his role in the next film!

Advertisement