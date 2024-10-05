A Sprinkle Of Deceit: Alison Sweeney's Chemistry With Victor Webster Is Hannah Swensen's Sweetest Romance Yet
In the latest installment of Hannah Swensen mysteries, Hannah's multitasking abilities — from solving murders to baking Lake Eden's finest sweet treats — just got more intense as she makes room in her busy schedule for love. While Hannah snuggles up to local prosecuting attorney Chad Norton, the actors who play the pair, Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster, can't stop gushing about each other when the cameras aren't rolling.
"A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," which premiered October 4, 2024, is the 10th film in the Hallmark Mystery series based on the Joanne Fluke novels. The story follows Hannah's adventure to find out who framed her sister's boyfriend, Detective Lonnie Murphy, for the murder of his old high school friend. Along the way, Hannah and Chad make their feelings apparent through their playful flirting. Hannah's previous love interest, Mike Kingston (played by Cameron Mathison) left to train with the FBI. Now with a handsome prosecuting attorney by her side — who first appeared in "One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" — there's a new sign of romance in the air, and the actors couldn't be more excited to play it out on screen.
Alison Sweeney was thrilled to have Victor Webster join the franchise
Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster look like they have such a deep connection on screen playing Hannah Swensen and Chad Norton, it's no wonder the chemistry goes beyond "A Sprinkle of Deceit." The two were castmates on the hit soap "Days of Our Lives" from 1999 to 2000 when they played Sami Brady and Nicholas Alamain. They also went on to star in the 2022 Hallmark original, "The Wedding Veil," where Sweeney and Webster played husband and wife. After seeing their on-screen connection, it was a no-brainer for Sweeney, who wrote and executive produced "One Bad Apple," that Webster would join the Hannah Swensen team. "I've always loved working with Victor — from our years in daytime to our work together on 'The Wedding Veil,'" Sweeney told TV Insider.
While their fondness for each other was subtle in the film prior, "A Sprinkle of Deceit" brings a whole new light to their romantic tension. Hannah and Chad seriously butt heads when it comes to solving the murder, with Chad getting used to Hannah's persistence in the investigation. But their delightful feud turns into a real desire for a relationship when the two set a date for a night out together. When speaking to People magazine at the 2024 TCA Press Tour, Webster said that their connection off-screen has a lot to do with their ability to look so enamored with each other on-screen. "Like when we work together she is there in the moment," he said, adding, "we're bouncing things back and forth each other, we're in a real-life situation with the cameras rolling." Hopefully Webster will reprise his role in the next film!