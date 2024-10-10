How Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Drew A Line In The Sand With Fans' Social Media Behavior

For Hallmark star Autumn Reeser, focusing her attention on her work, her private life, and her mental harmony has to take priority over engaging with fans (and critics) on social media. Which is why the "Wedding Veil" actor is setting up some new personal boundaries when it comes to interacting with strangers who message her online.

Advertisement

Reeser has been a fixture of the Hallmark Channel since 2012, serves as a life coach and mentor, and occasionally pops up in non-Hallmark Channel TV shows and movies. What's more, Reeser shares two sons, Finn and Dash, with her ex-husband, actor Jesse Warren. Needless to say, her plate is already full before trying to address the bevy of DMs and posts sent to her by usually well-intentioned fans. So, she has taken to social media to explain to her supporters how, in an act of what she calls "self-care," she's decided to draw a line in the digital sand, and maintain a healthy distance from fans in an effort to prioritize her mental health.

"I simply do not have the bandwidth to navigate a public space like this on a person-to-person level, on a daily basis, at the level of demand coming toward me," Reeser wrote in slides posted to her Instagram Stories in September 2024 (via Heavy). The actor explained that her insistence on boundaries is "not personal" but rather necessary for her emotional well-being.

Advertisement