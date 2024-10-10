How Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Drew A Line In The Sand With Fans' Social Media Behavior
For Hallmark star Autumn Reeser, focusing her attention on her work, her private life, and her mental harmony has to take priority over engaging with fans (and critics) on social media. Which is why the "Wedding Veil" actor is setting up some new personal boundaries when it comes to interacting with strangers who message her online.
Reeser has been a fixture of the Hallmark Channel since 2012, serves as a life coach and mentor, and occasionally pops up in non-Hallmark Channel TV shows and movies. What's more, Reeser shares two sons, Finn and Dash, with her ex-husband, actor Jesse Warren. Needless to say, her plate is already full before trying to address the bevy of DMs and posts sent to her by usually well-intentioned fans. So, she has taken to social media to explain to her supporters how, in an act of what she calls "self-care," she's decided to draw a line in the digital sand, and maintain a healthy distance from fans in an effort to prioritize her mental health.
"I simply do not have the bandwidth to navigate a public space like this on a person-to-person level, on a daily basis, at the level of demand coming toward me," Reeser wrote in slides posted to her Instagram Stories in September 2024 (via Heavy). The actor explained that her insistence on boundaries is "not personal" but rather necessary for her emotional well-being.
Autumn Reeser says she appreciates her fans' support but still needs space
In her gentle but firm message to her growing fanbase, Hallmark Christmas movie queen Autumn Reeser wrote, "I love your support," and said that she enjoys interacting with fans in person, at special events designed to facilitate engagement with those who appreciate her work. However, outside of those situations, communicating through online messages and social media channels is no longer a viable option for her as she tries to live her best life, creatively professionally, and personally.
"I'm a single mom of two amazing sons and I do my best to give as much of my love as I can to them, to my friends and family AND to the public audiences who have fallen in love with my work," wrote Reeser. (There's certainly a lot of work to love: 2024's "Junebug" is the actor's 20th Hallmark film.) "But I have a right to name what level of connection I am and am not available for... [and] so do you," she continued. "That's what a healthy relationship looks like."
While Reeser has definitively established boundaries, she's not at all locking fans out entirely from her life. The TV star still offers mentoring and life-coaching sessions, via her personal website, and will still be appearing at upcoming Hallmark fan events and meet-and-greets. But for the fans who still struggle to understand her desire for space, Reeser wrote, "If someone is being kind and clear about availability and boundaries and you're still having a hard time with it...then perhaps your request wasn't really a request...but a demand in disguise. Food for thought."