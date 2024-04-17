What Only True Hallmark Fans Know About Autumn Reeser

Hallmark star Autumn Reeser has been in a handful of Christmas movies for the network and other feel-good Hallmark romances for any season, like "The Wedding Veil" series. Reeser starred in some high-profile projects before her Hallmark fame, such as "The O.C." Her first professional project was "Into the Void," but her first starring role was actually for a community theater production when she was just a kid.

While doing press for Hallmark's "A Bramble House Christmas," Reeser explained that she discovered her acting ambitions when she was six, after watching a play for the first time. Her parents helped her get started with a local theater group as a child. "And I got the lead in the first one I auditioned for when I was seven," Reeser said. "And so I've been doing theater since I was seven, and it was just always a path for me."

That path has taken her to exciting places in her career. Her website recounts her early journey with acting, along with some of her biggest roles and other things she's done: "In recent years, she's stepped further into her power by executive-producing for [Hallmark], as well as writing and directing additional projects for stage and screen." However, there are some fun facts about Reeser that only the most devoted Hallmark fans will know.