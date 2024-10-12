Glaring Red Flags In Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Marriage Before Their Messy Divorce

Back in the days when everyone was socially distancing during the pandemic, there were several celebrities who were seriously out of touch and failed to read the room. Complaining about being cooped up in their lavish mansions or having to take extreme measures to fly their guests on private jets to the islands they borrowed to have a party, the public was tired of hearing it. Then there were the down-to-earth celebrities, like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. They would share moments of themselves taking up TikTok challenges and working on the Hogwarts Lego set in their living room, and they quickly became everyone's favorite celebrity couple. That's why their divorce shocked fans everywhere, so what happened?

Before the divorce, there was a happy couple that started with a DM Jonas sent Turner in 2016. Then, there was a first meet, and despite Turner thinking it would be a disaster, the couple's relationship progressed quite rapidly. And just like that, in 2019, the two tied the knot and welcomed their first child in 2020. To the public, the newlyweds seemed to be living the perfect dream life, but as they say, all that glitters is not always gold.

When TMZ reported that Joe Jonas was meeting with divorce lawyers in September 2023, adoring fans were in disbelief. However, not long after the divorce was confirmed, people quickly began reassessing their relationship for red flags.