What Filming HGTV's Beachfront Bargain Hunt Is Really Like, According To A Former Guest Star

Fans of renovation and real estate series have long wondered what it's like to be on an HGTV show, but viewers of "Beachfront Bargain Hunt" don't have to wonder at all. North Carolina real estate agent Johanna Tucker, who appeared with her husband Andy on the Season 13 episode titled "Taking Flight in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina," opened up about her filming experience. Admittedly, the Tuckers' episode is a little unique in that Andy and Johanna served as both real estate experts and potential homebuyers for the installment, but their testimony still shared some of the behind-the-scenes secrets of "Beachfront Bargain Hunt."

Specifically, Johanna's blog post revealed some telling details about the show's casting process. "From what I understand, most people are on the show because either they are the buyer, have bought their home already and submit their story and home to be on the show," she wrote. "Or a real estate agent applies on behalf of their buyers that are already under contract or have recently purchased." If you're familiar with the 10 signs that your favorite HGTV show might be fake, then you might know that this set-up appears to be the case for several of the network's real estate programming.

"My buyer had to be under contract or had to have recently purchased their home," she continued. "The property had to be waterfront or have a water view. And the price had to be under $400,000." When the agent had trouble finding such a client within the two-month time frame that HGTV proposed, she suggested that she and her husband, who had recently bought a property in Kitty Hawk, take on a double role in the episode.

