HGTV's Jasmine Roth Has Dealt With Some Seriously Scary Health Issues

Jasmine Roth's life might seem perfect from the outside, especially when you watch her transform dilapidated homes into cozy, functional living spaces on her popular reality show, "Help! I Wrecked My House," but she's been dealing with an array of scary health issues behind the scenes. While she initially kept her various diagnoses private, Roth decided to open up about her health journey in September 2024, shortly before she gave birth to her second daughter. In a candid essay, Roth shared with fans that she struggled with infertility during her second pregnancy and that this led to her discovering many other health issues that needed addressing. "I was hesitant to share my story at first, knowing that so many people have been through far worse than I have, but I also know that a lot of families are struggling with secondary infertility and if my experience can help even one person with some answers — it's worth it," she shared in an Instagram post.

In an essay published on Motherly, Roth explained that she had no idea second infertility was even something that could happen. She had no trouble getting pregnant with her first child, so when she still failed to fall pregnant the second time around after trying to conceive for seven months, she went to see her doctor, who told her, "You aren't healthy enough to get pregnant," Roth wrote. This led to a long journey of healing her body, and once she did finally get pregnant, Roth had to navigate additional challenges, like extended bed rest because of a subchorionic hemorrhage (a condition that is not usually serious and can resolve on its own but needs to be handled with caution, per Cleveland Clinic).

Roth's challenging pregnancy is but the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the health conditions she's been dealing with, however.