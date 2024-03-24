Is Jasmine Roth's HGTV Show Help! I Wrecked My House Staged?

Fans of reality TV shows know that every series has its fair share of manufactured drama and disingenuous editing. The same can be said for even the best HGTV shows, with audiences long wondering if Jasmine Roth's "Help! I Wrecked My House" is a true representation of its clients' renovation experience.

"Most if not all of our flipping shows are staged," Betsy Ayala, HGTV's senior vice president of production & development, said during a Q&A interview. This means that clients don't necessarily get to keep the furniture and decor featured in reveals, though they often have the opportunity to purchase the items on their own dime.

There do seem to be exceptions to this rule, with Drew Scott revealing that furniture cost is typically factored in on "Property Brothers" shows. Still, given what we know about other behind-the-scenes aspects of "Help! I Wrecked My House," the failed DIYers featured in the series are likely on their own when it comes to furniture and decor.