Prince William's Candid Confession Betrays His Flighty Mindset Amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle
William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, have had an extremely stressful year. After Kate had major abdominal surgery in January 2024, she revealed a cancer diagnosis in March. At the time, the princess explained that she would receive preventative chemotherapy. Understandably, this treatment impacted the family's plans, sometimes causing them to make some last-minute decisions. For instance, in July 2024, the Express reported that William was planning to travel to Paris to attend the Olympics. It was even postulated that Prince George and Princess Charlotte might accompany him.
However, as William explained in an October 2024 interview with British Olympians, he canceled the trip abruptly. "I was so keen to come, but, I have to say, after reading someone's interview about Covid I decided because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn't want to risk bringing Covid home," William explained (via ITV). The prince's decision to be cautious is logical. As the American Cancer Society notes, chemotherapy impacts the immune system, making it harder for people to deal with other illnesses.
What's surprising about William's thinking is that, prior to learning that British Olympian Adam Peaty got Covid at the games, this risk hadn't been on the prince's radar. "Adam very kindly reminded me that was still a thing," William added. Although he couldn't be there in person, the prince supported the British team in other ways. William stole the spotlight when he (and his beard) joined Kate in a video saluting the athletes.
William and Kate were impacted by the challenges of life during cancer treatment
During her periodic health updates, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has emphasized the impact her cancer treatment had on daily life. "There are good days and bad days," she candidly explained in a June 2024 Instagram post. When Kate disclosed that she was finished with chemotherapy in early September, she presented a mix of emotions. "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the princess observed in her Instagram video message.
After Kate's diagnosis, William had to take on added responsibilities, both with royal duties and caring for their three children. Back in March, a royal insider informed Us Weekly, "[William's] been doing schoolwork with the kids and spending time with them in the afternoons and evenings." While the whole family got to relax during their summer vacation at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, William likely still had a lot on his mind due to Kate's illness.
During a royal appearance soon after Kate revealed she completed chemotherapy, William commented (via BBC), "It's good news but there is still a long way to go." As a body language expert noted after watching Kate's video, William appears to offer some subtle cues that indicate he's dealing with added stress. This extra strain could have led to less than clear thinking when he was contemplating that trip to the Paris 2024 Olympics.