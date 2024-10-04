Prince William's Candid Confession Betrays His Flighty Mindset Amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, have had an extremely stressful year. After Kate had major abdominal surgery in January 2024, she revealed a cancer diagnosis in March. At the time, the princess explained that she would receive preventative chemotherapy. Understandably, this treatment impacted the family's plans, sometimes causing them to make some last-minute decisions. For instance, in July 2024, the Express reported that William was planning to travel to Paris to attend the Olympics. It was even postulated that Prince George and Princess Charlotte might accompany him.

However, as William explained in an October 2024 interview with British Olympians, he canceled the trip abruptly. "I was so keen to come, but, I have to say, after reading someone's interview about Covid I decided because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn't want to risk bringing Covid home," William explained (via ITV). The prince's decision to be cautious is logical. As the American Cancer Society notes, chemotherapy impacts the immune system, making it harder for people to deal with other illnesses.

What's surprising about William's thinking is that, prior to learning that British Olympian Adam Peaty got Covid at the games, this risk hadn't been on the prince's radar. "Adam very kindly reminded me that was still a thing," William added. Although he couldn't be there in person, the prince supported the British team in other ways. William stole the spotlight when he (and his beard) joined Kate in a video saluting the athletes.

