Body Language Expert Tells Us The Red Flag We Missed From William In Stunning Video With Kate
In March 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales announced to the world that she was undergoing cancer treatment via a social media post. She confirmed in September 2024, also via social media, that after nine months, her treatment was completed. Kate and William, Prince of Wales shared some rare PDA in the video, giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a run for their money, but we wanted to get some in-depth insight into this video. So The List reached out to Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, for her thoughts on this video and what it might be able to tell us about their relationship. It turns out there was one possible problematic point in a video otherwise filled with love and support.
"William does appear to be serving as a source of comfort and strength for Kate and the couple appears to enjoy conversing with each other as they always have," Moore said. "The only potential red flag is that Kate did look over at William many more times than he did over to her and his eyes appeared to dart around in discomfort during one of the scenes."
William could have lingering stress over Kate's condition
For Nicole Moore, the notable moment where William, Prince of Wales was showing subtly awkward behavior was just 30 seconds into the three-minute-long video when Catherine, Princess of Wales leaned onto her husband's shoulder. "William pats Kate on the hand but his eyes dart upward and outward displaying subconscious discomfort," Moore exclusively told The List.
But there's also some logic behind that reaction that we can hardly fault him for. "William's body language here shows that he is fully committed to being present physically for Kate," Moore explained, "but perhaps there's a part of him that feels overwhelmed by it all or desires to escape somehow." Given all that the family has been through in the past nine months — King Charles III was also diagnosed with cancer not long before Kate was — it makes sense that he might want to be in a different situation. Even though they're royalty, they're hardly the only couple in a position like this. The National Cancer Institute's website even has a page dedicated to the increased stress that a cancer diagnosis can put on a couple's relationship.
Even though the video is about Kate's cancer treatment coming to an end, that doesn't necessarily mean that stress about the situation has vanished. And for William, "it's possible that he's still grappling with some feelings or fears of uncertainty because of Kate's cancer journey but he's keeping calm composure to be there for Kate," said Moore.
William and Kate seem more bonded than ever
Overall, however, Nicole Moore felt that William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales showcased a solid, caring relationship in the video. It may have even been that her diagnosis and treatment ended up bringing them closer together. The couple weren't ever really known for their physical closeness when in public, but this video seemed a clear departure from that and was all about highlighting their love. For Moore, she noted that at one point in the video, "Kate beams with a smile as she starts speaking to William and she leans her body in when she speaks, indicating that she feels very comfortable with William and wants to connect with him via conversation."
It's not just Kate looking to connect with and show love for William; he's in on it too. "William turns his head to Kate when she's speaking," Moore observed, "smiles subtly and looks deeply into her eyes, a key body language indicator that he does value what she has to say and he wants to connect deeply with her at this moment."
And while some married couples may be staying together just for the kids, it's not like that for William and Kate. "The couple also held hands several times during the video as they were walking around with their children," said Moore. "This body language demonstrates that Kate and William keep a sense of romantic connection underneath it all even when the children are present." Plus, their demonstrative closeness does seem to have been an effective rebuttal to the rumors that had swirled about the state of William and Kate's relationship after she temporarily stepped back from royal duties, and we love to see it.