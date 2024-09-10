Body Language Expert Tells Us The Red Flag We Missed From William In Stunning Video With Kate

For Nicole Moore, the notable moment where William, Prince of Wales was showing subtly awkward behavior was just 30 seconds into the three-minute-long video when Catherine, Princess of Wales leaned onto her husband's shoulder. "William pats Kate on the hand but his eyes dart upward and outward displaying subconscious discomfort," Moore exclusively told The List.

But there's also some logic behind that reaction that we can hardly fault him for. "William's body language here shows that he is fully committed to being present physically for Kate," Moore explained, "but perhaps there's a part of him that feels overwhelmed by it all or desires to escape somehow." Given all that the family has been through in the past nine months — King Charles III was also diagnosed with cancer not long before Kate was — it makes sense that he might want to be in a different situation. Even though they're royalty, they're hardly the only couple in a position like this. The National Cancer Institute's website even has a page dedicated to the increased stress that a cancer diagnosis can put on a couple's relationship.

Even though the video is about Kate's cancer treatment coming to an end, that doesn't necessarily mean that stress about the situation has vanished. And for William, "it's possible that he's still grappling with some feelings or fears of uncertainty because of Kate's cancer journey but he's keeping calm composure to be there for Kate," said Moore.