Anderson Cooper Says What Everyone's Thinking In Reaction To Melania Trump's Book Promo Vids
While Donald Trump has been out campaigning for the third time, many people have commented on Melania Trump's continued absence from the campaign trail and Donald's explanations as to why ring hollow. The former first lady has been making some recent appearances; however, they seem designed more to promote her upcoming memoir, simply titled "Melania." One recent black and white promo video where Melania is half in shadow posted to social media has left people a bit bewildered, including Anderson Cooper.
In the video, Melania hints at a reveal of what she thinks "my body, my choice" really means. She doesn't actually use the word abortion in the short clip, but combined with excerpts from the pre-publication of her book where Melania writes about being in support of a woman's right to choose, it seems clear what she's referring to in the clip.
The video has made waves online, and it was a topic on "Anderson Cooper 360." Cooper hadn't seen the video before the live show, and he seemed to be completely baffled and amused after watching it. "That's the weirdest promo I've ever seen," he said. "Like, the lighting. I'm sorry. I've written four books. I've never seen a promo like that." He also couldn't seem to stop himself from chuckling during his assessment of the clip.
Commenters didn't hold back with their critiques of Melania Trump's book promo
Melania Trump's odd book promo certainly has people talking, and Anderson Cooper's response seems to resonate with many. A clip of his reaction on "Anderson Cooper 360" was shared on Instagram, with one commenter writing, "I love it when Anderson giggles I just love it!! ... I did the same thing as I was watching that video, weird, spooky I'd say!" Several commenters said it seemed like the video was AI. Others thought that it showed Melania would actually be voting for Kamala Harris for president, instead of her husband.
Over on Melania's Instagram post, someone said, "Soft launching a divorce." Rumors that Donald and Melania's marriage might be on the rocks have been going around for quite a while and this only seems to be adding fuel to the fire.
One person on X, formerly Twitter, joked about the video's production, "Roe v. shade — your lighting is unconstitutionally awful." Other videos that she's posted to promote her book have a similar vibe and have been received with confusion by critics in the comments. Was she half in shadow in the clip because Melania and Donald Trump don't see eye to eye when it comes to abortion? Was it a way to project drama and authority? We're really not sure, but we're guessing that giggles from Cooper weren't the intended goal.