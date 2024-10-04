Anderson Cooper Says What Everyone's Thinking In Reaction To Melania Trump's Book Promo Vids

While Donald Trump has been out campaigning for the third time, many people have commented on Melania Trump's continued absence from the campaign trail and Donald's explanations as to why ring hollow. The former first lady has been making some recent appearances; however, they seem designed more to promote her upcoming memoir, simply titled "Melania." One recent black and white promo video where Melania is half in shadow posted to social media has left people a bit bewildered, including Anderson Cooper.

In the video, Melania hints at a reveal of what she thinks "my body, my choice" really means. She doesn't actually use the word abortion in the short clip, but combined with excerpts from the pre-publication of her book where Melania writes about being in support of a woman's right to choose, it seems clear what she's referring to in the clip.

The video has made waves online, and it was a topic on "Anderson Cooper 360." Cooper hadn't seen the video before the live show, and he seemed to be completely baffled and amused after watching it. "That's the weirdest promo I've ever seen," he said. "Like, the lighting. I'm sorry. I've written four books. I've never seen a promo like that." He also couldn't seem to stop himself from chuckling during his assessment of the clip.

