Simone Biles' Hidden Tattoos Are Stunning
This article makes references to sexual assault.
In September 2024, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles unveiled her latest tattoo: the phrase "made in heaven" inked on the back of her neck. Some fans were surprised by Biles' new body art, but the gold-medalist has always been adamant that there's more to her than her gymnastics career. Not only is Biles a legendary athlete, but she's also a style icon who loves expressing herself through fashion, cosmetics, and tattoos.
Biles made history in 2016 when she scored four gold medals at the Rio De Janeiro Olympics. In no time, she became a global superstar and a legend within the sport of gymnastics. But in 2021, after dealing with several physical and emotional setbacks, Biles announced her jaw-dropping exit from the Tokyo Olympics. During her absence, the athlete prioritized her mental health and became an advocate for cognitive therapy.
In 2024, Biles made her gold medal-winning comeback at the Paris Olympic Games. While speaking with USA Today, the athlete revealed that distancing herself from gymnastics had ultimately helped her get back on track. "Gymnastics was everything to me. And it still is, but I just have a different outlook on it," the athlete revealed. "Gymnastics is something that I do, but this is who I am outside of the sport." These days, Biles is leaning into her personal life more than ever, which may help to explain why she decided to get a new tattoo. What's more, you might be surprised to learn that the Olympic champ has several barely-visible tattoos. Let's take a look at them all.
Simone Biles has a classic Olympics tattoo
Simone Biles came vaulting (and tumbling and flying) onto the international stage in 2016 when she participated in the Rio De Janeiro Olympics. As a promising newcomer, Biles swept the competition with her awe-inspiring moves. The then-19-year old nabbed four gold medals, becoming the first American female gymnast to achieve such a feat. In addition to her golds, Biles also claimed a bronze medal for her balance beam routine. Speaking with Andscape in 2016, Biles explained that she hadn't necessarily planned on making history during her Olympic debut. "A successful Olympic experience for me would be giving it my 100% every time I go out and compete and doing the best routines that I can do for Team USA," she told the publication. "If that's the best I can do that day, then I'm good with it."
To celebrate her Olympic triumph, Biles did what many of us do to commemorate a major life event: she got a tattoo. Fittingly, the all-star opted for a tattoo of the Olympic rings on the outside of her right wrist. Biles' pal Jake Miller chronicled the process in a series of Instagram stories. At the end of her session, Biles flaunted her new ink on Instagram and wrote, "First tat. Never too late to get the rings tatted."
Simone Biles got a tattoo to celebrate her golden legacy
When it comes to her gymnastics career, Simone Biles has definitely earned the title of "Golden." As of this writing, she's the most decorated American gymnast in history, with 11 Olympic medals and 30 world championship titles under her belt. Given her incredible stats, it seems fitting that Biles has the word "golden" tattooed in cursive on the inside of her right forearm. Biles hasn't publicly spoken about the meaning behind her "golden" tattoo, but it stands to reason that the body art has something to do with the fact that she's a magnet for gold medals.
After famously dropping out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles returned with a vengeance in 2024. Her performance at the event captured three gold medals and one silver. Following her victory in Paris, fans couldn't help wondering if the athlete would add another Olympic-themed tattoo to her collection. In a 2024 TikTok video, Biles confirmed that she was considering it. "I also haven't decided if I'm going to get a tattoo after this," the Olympian shared. "I already have the Olympic rings, but maybe something as an ode to Paris. I'm not sure."
Simone Biles' collarbone tattoo has a profound meaning
For Simone Biles, tattoos aren't just a means of self-expression, but they're also a way to memorialize her life experiences. In 2021, Biles debuted her latest tattoo, the phrase "And Still I Rise" written in cursive on her collarbone. The ink was inspired by Maya Angelou's poem, "Still I Rise," which speaks of pride, self-confidence, and overcoming adversity. Biles addressed the tattoo and its profound meaning in the 2024 documentary "Simone Biles Rising," saying, "'And Still I Rise' is perfect because I feel like that's kind of the epitome of my career and my life story, because I always rise to the occasion. And even after all of the traumas and the downfalls I've always risen" (via Netflix).
It's no secret that Simone Biles has endured a lot of tragedy in her life. For starters, the athlete spent part of her childhood in foster care while her biological mother struggled with substance use. Then, in 2018, the gymnast revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar (Nassar is currently serving a 40-175 year prison sentence for numerous sexual assault convictions). Biles' pain was laid bare once again in 2021 when she famously stepped away from the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health struggles. Nowadays, however, the gymnast seems to be in a much better place. Still, her tattoo serves as a reminder of her incredible inner strength and her ability to stand tall in the face of hardship.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Simone Biles has a tattoo on her inner lip
Based on her tattoo collection, Simone Biles appears to be a fan of tiny, subtle tattoos with gossamer-thin lines. But when it comes to low-key tattoos, there's definitely one that stands out above the rest thanks to its obscure location. In a 2018 interview, Biles revealed that she has the letters "XO" tattooed on her inner bottom lip. "It just says XO," the Olympian told NBC Sports of her ink. "It's a little faded. I need to get it touched up." Biles went on to explain that she'd gotten the tattoo on a whim, adding, "I've always wanted a lip tat, and I heard it didn't hurt. So I went and got one."
While she didn't reveal the meaning behind her lip tattoo, Biles did hint that the ink has a juicy backstory. "It has something to do with [turning 21]," she told the publication. Although getting a lip tattoo could be perceived as an act of rebellion, Biles swore that the ink did not signify the start of her bad girl era. "I'm a good child!," she declared.
Simone Biles got her birth year tatted
For many tattoo-lovers, getting a new piece of ink can be a powerful way to express your personal story — and this appears to be true for Simone Biles as well. Not only does she have ink to commemorate her gymnastics career, but she also has a few tattoos that represent a chapter of her life story. Case in point: Biles has a tattoo of her birth year, 1997. This tattoo lies on the back of her right arm, just above her elbow. Like the rest of her ink, it's small, stylized, and composed of thin lines. The gymnast showed off her tattoo in a 2021 Instagram post, which featured Biles posing in a striped bathing suit. In the image, she's turned slightly away from the camera, providing a clear view of the tattoo.
Of course, Biles isn't Team USA's only tattoo enthusiast — not by a long shot. Biles' Olympic teammate Jordan Chiles has a sizable tattoo collection. Plus, fellow gold-medalist Suni Lee sports several pieces of body art. After winning the team gold medal in 2024, Biles' cohorts said they planned on getting the Olympic rings tattooed on their bodies. "I think all of us. All of us. Yeah, I think we are all," Chiles told People. "Except for Simone, because she already has one. I already know where I'm getting mine."
Simone Biles has a matching tattoo with her husband
In March 2020, Simone Biles struck up a romance with football player Jonathan Owens, whom she met on a dating app. Their relationship started off with casual hangouts and doggie playdates (both athletes are proud dog parents), but it quickly blossomed into something deeper. In 2021, Biles raved about Owens while chatting with "Today" host Hoda Kotb. "I love him," the Olympian shared. "We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great." Owens proposed to Biles in February 2022, and the pair exchanged wedding vows the following year.
In February 2023, Biles and Owens got matching tattoos to celebrate their love. Biles dished about the tattoos during a Q&A session on her Instagram page, revealing that both partners had gotten the number "444" inked in small lettering on their skin. "We have matching 444 tats," the Olympian wrote (via PopSugar). Biles also revealed the significance of the tattoo, explaining that it means, "4better 4worse 4ever." Both spouses bear their "444" tattoos just above the ditch of their elbows.
Simone Biles has an adorable hand tattoo
In 2023, Simone Biles stepped out with yet another new piece of ink. This time, the all-star sported a tattoo featuring two tiny butterflies on the top of her right hand. As of this writing, Biles has yet to comment on the tattoo's meaning, but we can confidently say it's a fitting choice for someone who spends a great deal of her time flying through the air.
Biles received the ink in February 2023 from a shop in Mesa, Arizona. Tattoo artist Aaron Valenzuela commemorated the visit on Instagram, where he shared photos of Biles and her then-fiancé Jonathan Owens hanging out at the shop. By the looks of it, the tattoo session was a couple's outing, with both Biles and Owens getting some fresh ink. During their visit, the lovebirds got their matching "444" tattoos, and Biles also sat for her butterfly tattoo. "Super excited to see my boy @jowens and his fiancé @simonebiles," Valenzuela wrote on social media, "thank you guys for the support."
Simone Biles sports a neck tattoo
In September 2024, Simone Biles got the words "made in heaven" tattooed on her neck. The phrase was written in capital letters and composed of thin, carefully drawn lines. Biles' tattoo artist, Sydney Smith, told TMZ she enjoyed working with Biles. "It was a great experience," the tattooer gushed, "but I treat all of my clients the same. It's always a good time getting to do what I love every day!"
During her visit to the tattoo shop, Biles doubled up on her ink; not only did she receive the neck tattoo, but she also got a small finger tattoo in honor of her husband, Jonathan Owens. Smith told TMZ that the session lasted for about 90 minutes. After finishing the tat, Smith shared a photo of it on her Instagram page. In the snapshot, Biles can be seen from behind looking totally relaxed while showing off her fresh ink.
Biles debuted her new tattoo during a pitstop on her 2024 Gold Over America Tour. "Yeah, a couple of us got tattoos a couple days ago," the Olympian shared with Young Hollywood. "I actually have a couple small tattoos, but yes, this one says 'made in heaven' behind my neck and I'm sure you'll see that in the show tonight."
Simone Biles got a second tattoo for her husband
Simone Biles is known for posting a flurry of personal content on social media. From documenting her travels to showing off her makeup looks, the Olympian loves sharing life updates with fans. One of her favorite topics to post about is her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. The football star frequently appears on his wife's Instagram account — and by the looks of it, they're the epitome of couple goals. Since tying the knot in 2023, Biles and Owens have built a house together, supported each other at sporting events, and uploaded a ton of cute selfies along the way. Despite some purported red flags in Biles and Owens' relationship, the pair seem to be more in love than ever. In September 2024, Biles showed her affection for Owens by getting a tattoo in his honor. On this occasion, the gymnastics superstar got a tiny "J" on her left ring finger, just below the fingernail.
Biles proudly showed off the tattoo in a 2024 interview with Young Hollywood. "I don't know if you'll be able to see it because it's like a micro tattoo," the gymnast said. "It's a little 'J.'" She added, "We were going to bring a tattoo artist out but this was mainly a surprise for my husband." Biles' finger ink was just the latest tribute to her relationship with Owens — a few months earlier, Owens had gotten a stylized "S" tattooed on his wedding finger.