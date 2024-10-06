Simone Biles' Hidden Tattoos Are Stunning

This article makes references to sexual assault.

In September 2024, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles unveiled her latest tattoo: the phrase "made in heaven" inked on the back of her neck. Some fans were surprised by Biles' new body art, but the gold-medalist has always been adamant that there's more to her than her gymnastics career. Not only is Biles a legendary athlete, but she's also a style icon who loves expressing herself through fashion, cosmetics, and tattoos.

Biles made history in 2016 when she scored four gold medals at the Rio De Janeiro Olympics. In no time, she became a global superstar and a legend within the sport of gymnastics. But in 2021, after dealing with several physical and emotional setbacks, Biles announced her jaw-dropping exit from the Tokyo Olympics. During her absence, the athlete prioritized her mental health and became an advocate for cognitive therapy.

In 2024, Biles made her gold medal-winning comeback at the Paris Olympic Games. While speaking with USA Today, the athlete revealed that distancing herself from gymnastics had ultimately helped her get back on track. "Gymnastics was everything to me. And it still is, but I just have a different outlook on it," the athlete revealed. "Gymnastics is something that I do, but this is who I am outside of the sport." These days, Biles is leaning into her personal life more than ever, which may help to explain why she decided to get a new tattoo. What's more, you might be surprised to learn that the Olympic champ has several barely-visible tattoos. Let's take a look at them all.

