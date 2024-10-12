Tragic Details About Jeff Bezos' Fiancé, Lauren Sánchez

Lauren Sánchez's engagement to former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos might sound like a tech world fairytale, but her own story is not without its fair share of struggle. Before becoming a successful news anchor and media mogul, Sánchez faced a number of obstacles that shaped her into the resilient woman she is today.

One such obstacle came about when she was trying out for "The View." As Sánchez said in The Wall Street Journal in 2023, she was advised to change her whole look for the audition, but it just didn't feel right. However, legendary broadcast journalist and "The View" creator Barbara Walters was quick to offer Sánchez a piece of advice that she continues to hold in her heart. "Producers were trying to make me dress extra conservative and [Walters] saw me and said, 'What happened?' She said, 'They will try and make you ordinary. Don't let them. Then, if you fail, at least you fail as yourself.' I never forgot that," Sánchez recounted.

Nowadays, Sánchez may wear outfits that some would deem inappropriate for galas and red carpet events, but that's not to say her life's been all glitz and glam. Through all of the trials and tribulations that have come her way, she has certainly remained true to herself.

