Tragic Details About Jeff Bezos' Fiancé, Lauren Sánchez
Lauren Sánchez's engagement to former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos might sound like a tech world fairytale, but her own story is not without its fair share of struggle. Before becoming a successful news anchor and media mogul, Sánchez faced a number of obstacles that shaped her into the resilient woman she is today.
One such obstacle came about when she was trying out for "The View." As Sánchez said in The Wall Street Journal in 2023, she was advised to change her whole look for the audition, but it just didn't feel right. However, legendary broadcast journalist and "The View" creator Barbara Walters was quick to offer Sánchez a piece of advice that she continues to hold in her heart. "Producers were trying to make me dress extra conservative and [Walters] saw me and said, 'What happened?' She said, 'They will try and make you ordinary. Don't let them. Then, if you fail, at least you fail as yourself.' I never forgot that," Sánchez recounted.
Nowadays, Sánchez may wear outfits that some would deem inappropriate for galas and red carpet events, but that's not to say her life's been all glitz and glam. Through all of the trials and tribulations that have come her way, she has certainly remained true to herself.
She struggled in school before she was diagnosed with dyslexia
On a September 2024 episode of "Good Morning America," Lauren Sánchez opened up about her dyslexia diagnosis. Reflecting on her childhood, Sánchez noted that her own struggles inspired her children's book,"The Fly Who Flew to Space." "This book is for my 8-year-old self who really felt dumb," she said. "I sat in the back of the class, I was quiet and they pushed me along in public school." The future entertainment reporter also doubted whether she could ever achieve her dream of becoming a journalist. "It was horrible," she said.
In an Instagram post from April 2024, Sánchez shared that she received her diagnosis after she graduated from high school. "Growing up I didn't know I had dyslexia. It made reading so difficult which made me feel really behind the other kids. To be blunt, I was scared. Later, my community college professor changed the trajectory of my life by getting me tested for dyslexia," she wrote.
Nowadays, Sánchez is passionate about raising dyslexia awareness. A portion of the proceeds from her book will go to the International Dyslexia Association, an organization dedicated to helping diagnose and support children with learning disabilities. Needless to say, it's a cause that is near and dear to her heart. "I have a son who struggles with dyslexia, and he got diagnosed in second grade — huge difference," she said on "GMA." "He's thriving right now." Evan Whitesell, her middle child, turned 18 in 2024.
Her former yoga teacher accused her of stealing her book idea
Lauren Sanchez's "The Fly Who Flew to Space" not only serves as a cathartic reflection of her own journey with dyslexia, but also serves as a tool to empower young readers. But legal troubles soon followed when Sanchez's former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel, accused her of stealing her idea for the book, according to a complaint obtained by Page Six in September 2024. In the lawsuit, Zabel claimed that she had a book concept titled, "Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars." In the complaint, Zabel alleged, "Sanchez made "obvious changes to her PR topic, focusing on dyslexia, even though there is no mention of dyslexia in her book."
Nonetheless, Sánchez has gone on the record numerous times to discuss how her own struggles with the learning disability inspired her to write the book to help others who can relate to her experience. "So they don't have to go through what I went through, just thinking that [they are] not smart enough," she stated in the aforementioned "Good Morning America" interview. As of this writing, Sánchez has not responded to the charges presented in the lawsuit.
Lauren Sánchez's dreams of being a flight attendant were dashed
Before becoming a journalist, Lauren Sánchez had dreams of soaring and serving in the skies as a flight attendant. However, her aspirations were quickly grounded when, at 18, she was told she wasn't the right weight for the job. In her aforementioned interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sánchez shared that she applied to be a flight attendant for a popular airline, only to be told she didn't meet the weight requirement at the time. She was 121 pounds when she was rejected; back then, flight attendants for that particular airline were expected to weigh under 115 pounds.
While her dreams of becoming a flight attendant were dashed, Sánchez would find another way to take to the skies. In 2011, she earned her pilot's license, and since then, she's encouraged other women to follow suit. "I just think that growing up, women don't see a lot of female aviators," she told People. "And so I hope women might see me as a pilot and say, 'Hey, I want to do that!' It's really an incredible experience, and I love it."
Lauren Sanchez was heartbroken when she didn't get The View
Back in 1999, Lauren Sánchez's audition for "The View" may have seemed like a stepping stone to success. However, it turned into one of the most heartbreaking moments of her career. Though she got on well with Barbara Walters, Sánchez ultimately did not land the gig; she suspects it's because she didn't click with Star Jones. Regardless, the rejection hit hard. As she said in the aforementioned interview with The Wall Street Journal, "It was one of the most devastating days of my life."
Despite the disappointment, Sánchez now looks back on the experience with a fresh perspective. Two years after the audition, she welcomed her eldest son, Nikko Gonzalez, into the world — a life event she now seems to consider far more important than the missed opportunity. "It turned out to be a good thing," Sánchez reflected, acknowledging that her personal life took a rewarding turn.
The rejection from "The View" was a tough blow, but Sanchez's resilience and ability to find silver linings in her setbacks are a testament to her strength. Today, she seems grateful for how things unfolded, as it ultimately led her down a path that included both professional achievements and personal fulfillment. While Sánchez may now lead a super comfortable life with billionaire Jeff Bezos, her professional and personal journey hasn't all been smooth sailing. Billionaires...they're just like us.