Inside The Rumored Relationship Between Emily Ratajkowski & Shaboozey
Shaboozey typically generates buzz because of his music, which blends the sounds of hip-hop and country, not unlike fellow breakout country star Jelly Roll. But the gossip around the "Start a Riot" hit maker and his supposed fling with actor and model Emily Ratajkowski has been making waves as of late.
As Page Six noted in August 2024, Shaboozey and Ratajkowski have been spending a lot of time together. They were spotted a couple of times in New York, immediately fueling romance rumors with their PDA. People added more fuel to the rumors when they reported Ratajkowski was seen at Shaboozey's Z100 Summer Bash on August 8, 2024. Weeks later, the pair closed out the summer with a date night on August 21, 2024, where they attended the premiere of the Zoe Kravitz film "Blink Twice."
They haven't been seen out in public since, but that doesn't mean their relationship cooled off if certain sources are to be believed. If anything, their radio silence might mean their romance is actually heating up. "And while Emily's been playing the field since her divorce, now she's smitten with Shaboozey and excited about their prospects," a source told Life & Style in September 2024.
Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey might've met on the Fourth of July
While we may not know exactly how Emily Ratajkowski and Shaboozey connected, there's plenty of speculation to go around. The Cut theorized that they first met at a party in the Hamptons on July 4, 2024. The two were reportedly spotted having dinner at Maison Close in Soho with a couple of friends later that same month. So if they did indeed meet for the first time in early July, it wasn't long before they formed some connection.
Not much is known about Shaboozey's dating life, which is by design. When Esquire touched on the topic in a September 2024 feature, the country star politely declined to talk about his relationships. "I'm pretty private about that stuff," he said. Celebrity relationships may be new for the "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer, but not so much for his companion. Ratajkowski's own dating history has gotten a lot of attention in recent years, as she's been linked to fellow stars such as Pete Davidson to Brad Pitt.
Evidently, she doesn't exactly love the attention. Ratajkowski, whose divorce from former husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was finalized in 2023, also wishes she could keep her love life private. "It's been really hard, because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows, so the other guys I'm dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult, because, of course, they're like, 'Oh, didn't talk to her last night,' and then you know, there's pictures of me out to dinner with someone else," Ratajkowski said in a 2023 interview with ET. As for whether or not we'll see more photos of her at restaurants with Shaboozey? Only time will tell.