What We Know About David Bromstad's Siblings

David Bromstad's other older siblings are two sisters, Dynelle Helgeson and Dyonne Danielson. David and one of his sisters used to be business partners, since he told Hart & Huntington Tattoo Co. about getting a dragonfly tattoo and added, "My sister and I started a design company called Dragonfly Designs, so it meant a lot to me." Dyonne seems to have the same design streak in her body as David, since according to her LinkedIn page, she went to college for interior design and used to do interior design work. Both Dynelle and Dyonne stretched their creative muscles when they appeared with David on the "Holiday Extravaganza" special for "My Lottery Dream Home" (which credited them as Dynelle Renee Bromstad and Dyonne Rachael Bromstad on IMDb).

Advertisement

In the episode, David, Dynelle, and Dyonne collaborated to prepare David's dreamy Florida home for Christmas with the family. They decorated a multitude of trees and did some DIY crafts. However, it wasn't all work, no play, as David and his sisters had plenty of time for some goofing around (and playful bickering, as siblings often do). Although Dean Bromstad did not make an appearance, their parents Diane Bromstad and Richard Bromstad joined at the end for the reveal of the Christmas decor.

David raved about working with his sisters on the episode. On Instagram, he discussed their collaboration and said, "They are such a huge part of my life and what you saw last night is exactly how we are when we are together. We love on each other and respect each other so much for the gifts the God has given us. We are goofy, weird, delightfully strange, fashionable, intensely honest, Hyper creative, and deliciously dorky."

Advertisement