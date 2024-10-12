What We Know About David Bromstad's Siblings
HGTV royalty David Bromstad seems to have a sweet bond with his siblings. However, David doesn't have a twin brother, despite viral rumors that have suggested otherwise. Instead, he has an older brother named Dean Bromstad. On Facebook in 2015, David and Dean shared a silly selfie and David raved about his brother's corn-making skills. The "My Lottery Dream Home" host also seemed to confirm that Dean lived in Minnesota with his post, which makes sense because that's where David's family is from. That fact was confirmed in David's Hart and Huntington Tattoo Co. interview, where he also seemed to reveal that the Bromstad family were all Disney fans when he reminisced about weekly "The Wonderful World of Disney" viewings.
Dean is definitely not as forthcoming about his personal life as David, but he hasn't completely stayed under the radar. On Facebook in February 2023, he seemed to introduce his followers to a new love in his life named Bonnie. He also has three children, and Bonnie gifted Dean a bracelet with their names on charms. Per a Facebook post also from February 2023, Dean wrote, "Love this, Bonnie gave it to me and said never forget about your kids!!"
David's sisters had a television debut on his show
David Bromstad's other older siblings are two sisters, Dynelle Helgeson and Dyonne Danielson. David and one of his sisters used to be business partners, since he told Hart & Huntington Tattoo Co. about getting a dragonfly tattoo and added, "My sister and I started a design company called Dragonfly Designs, so it meant a lot to me." Dyonne seems to have the same design streak in her body as David, since according to her LinkedIn page, she went to college for interior design and used to do interior design work. Both Dynelle and Dyonne stretched their creative muscles when they appeared with David on the "Holiday Extravaganza" special for "My Lottery Dream Home" (which credited them as Dynelle Renee Bromstad and Dyonne Rachael Bromstad on IMDb).
In the episode, David, Dynelle, and Dyonne collaborated to prepare David's dreamy Florida home for Christmas with the family. They decorated a multitude of trees and did some DIY crafts. However, it wasn't all work, no play, as David and his sisters had plenty of time for some goofing around (and playful bickering, as siblings often do). Although Dean Bromstad did not make an appearance, their parents Diane Bromstad and Richard Bromstad joined at the end for the reveal of the Christmas decor.
David raved about working with his sisters on the episode. On Instagram, he discussed their collaboration and said, "They are such a huge part of my life and what you saw last night is exactly how we are when we are together. We love on each other and respect each other so much for the gifts the God has given us. We are goofy, weird, delightfully strange, fashionable, intensely honest, Hyper creative, and deliciously dorky."