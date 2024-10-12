Why It Took 6 Years For Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan To Finalize Their Divorce

The long wait is finally over for Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan as they have officially finalized their divorce, avoiding a trial originally slated for December 2024. According to court documents obtained by Good Morning America and dated September 25, 2024, the ex-couple has agreed to resolve property issues, dividing their assets and mutually agreeing to waive spousal support. Tatum and Dewan also agreed to mediate with a judge in the event of a breach or any intention to modify their child support agreement. The latest court filing noted that both stars agreed the outcome "is in the best interest of the parties and their minor child."

Dewan and Tatum's divorce settlement came after six years of legal battle over custody and finances. The two first announced they were "lovingly" separating in April 2018, ending their nearly nine years of marriage. In October of that same year, Dewan filed for divorce. By November 2019, their marital status was officially terminated, and in February 2020, they reached a custody agreement.

In April 2024, Dewan sought half of Tatum's "Magic Mike" profits. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Dewan argued that Tatum wants to give her "less than 50 percent," making it the main point of contention in the case. Now that the issues have been settled, Dewan appears to feel a weight lifted off her shoulders, as suggested by her recent social media post.

