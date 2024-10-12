Why It Took 6 Years For Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan To Finalize Their Divorce
The long wait is finally over for Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan as they have officially finalized their divorce, avoiding a trial originally slated for December 2024. According to court documents obtained by Good Morning America and dated September 25, 2024, the ex-couple has agreed to resolve property issues, dividing their assets and mutually agreeing to waive spousal support. Tatum and Dewan also agreed to mediate with a judge in the event of a breach or any intention to modify their child support agreement. The latest court filing noted that both stars agreed the outcome "is in the best interest of the parties and their minor child."
Dewan and Tatum's divorce settlement came after six years of legal battle over custody and finances. The two first announced they were "lovingly" separating in April 2018, ending their nearly nine years of marriage. In October of that same year, Dewan filed for divorce. By November 2019, their marital status was officially terminated, and in February 2020, they reached a custody agreement.
In April 2024, Dewan sought half of Tatum's "Magic Mike" profits. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Dewan argued that Tatum wants to give her "less than 50 percent," making it the main point of contention in the case. Now that the issues have been settled, Dewan appears to feel a weight lifted off her shoulders, as suggested by her recent social media post.
How Channing and Jenna handle their divorce?
Jenna Dewan took to Instagram and posted a cheeky meme seemingly referencing her divorce from Channing Tatum. In her IG Stories, the actress shared an iconic paparazzi picture of Nicole Kidman celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001. Despite the suggestive post, Dewan is reportedly keeping things amicable with Tatum, potentially for the sake of their daughter. "Jenna is pleased and relieved that the divorce is final. She will continue to co-parent with Channing, but she's ready to move on from everything else," a source told People. "She just wants to focus on her daughter and her boys."
Tatum, on the other hand, admitted that their separation was "super scary and terrifying." In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2023, the "Blink Twice" actor shared what it's like to go through a very public divorce. "Your life just turns on its axis," Tatum added. "This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh, s***. What now?'"
Dewan and Tatum first met on the set of "Step Up" in 2006 and got hitched in 2009. Tatum is currently engaged to Zoë Kravitz, while Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee.