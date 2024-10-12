Selena Gomez's Relationship With Edgar Ramirez Is Raising Eyebrows
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been romantically involved since 2023, but people wouldn't know it after watching a video of Gomez dancing super closely with her "Emilia Pérez" costar, Edgar Ramírez. Blanco was nowhere in sight.
In September 2024, a video appeared on TikTok that showed several people dancing to Sabrina Carpenter during her "Short n' Sweet" tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City, including Gomez and Ramírez. The video showed the non-couple dancing very much like a couple, with Ramírez putting his arms around Gomez from behind and her leaning into him. It looked like an intimate moment, which is weird since the two aren't in a relationship.
@pop.faction
According to BuzzFeed, Gomez's friend Connar Franklin originally posted the video to her TikTok account, but it has since been deleted. However, nothing on the internet is truly gone, so the video resurfaced on the platform by another account. Needless to say, fans were confused by her actions, with one person on TikTok bluntly asking, "Isn't her boyfriend Benny Blanco?"
Selena Gomez denied the romance rumors
Unsurprisingly, the video went viral online, even popping up on a Reddit thread. Besides people asking where Benny Blanco was, one commenter joked that their dancing looked like something from the '80s movie "Dirty Dancing." Another person simply wrote, "Well.. this is awkward" — though it's unclear if they meant the fact Selena Gomez was dancing with a man who isn't her boyfriend, or the dancing in general.
Gomez has many famous exes in her dating history, and she's no stranger to opening up about her failed relationships, but she set the record straight with fans about this particular incident. In a screenshot captured by The Independent from Gomez's TikTok story, the "Only Murders in the Building" star sarcastically said, "Omg how dare I dance with my bestie." The post included a shocked face emoji and a different video of her and Edgar Ramírez.
Moreover, The Independent also reported Gomez posted a video to Instagram of her singing along to the song "Juno" by Sabrina Carpenter, tagging Blanco. The post has since been deleted. Before it was removed, Blanco allegedly responded to the video with, "Can't keep my hands to myself," a tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Gomez's songs.