Selena Gomez's Relationship With Edgar Ramirez Is Raising Eyebrows

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been romantically involved since 2023, but people wouldn't know it after watching a video of Gomez dancing super closely with her "Emilia Pérez" costar, Edgar Ramírez. Blanco was nowhere in sight.

In September 2024, a video appeared on TikTok that showed several people dancing to Sabrina Carpenter during her "Short n' Sweet" tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City, including Gomez and Ramírez. The video showed the non-couple dancing very much like a couple, with Ramírez putting his arms around Gomez from behind and her leaning into him. It looked like an intimate moment, which is weird since the two aren't in a relationship.

According to BuzzFeed, Gomez's friend Connar Franklin originally posted the video to her TikTok account, but it has since been deleted. However, nothing on the internet is truly gone, so the video resurfaced on the platform by another account. Needless to say, fans were confused by her actions, with one person on TikTok bluntly asking, "​​Isn't her boyfriend Benny Blanco?"