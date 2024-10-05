Melania's Colorful Take On Trump's 'Magnetic' Personality Can't Repel Rocky Relationship Rumors

Melania Trump's promos of her new book have everyone saying the same thing: They're so ... creepy. The black-and-white filter and the suspenseful piano and violin background music seem more worthy of a Hitchcock film than a memoir from a former first lady, and Melania's flat narration doesn't help. Even the book cover is an austere study in black and white (unless it's a stand-in for the actual image). Now comes the newest in her series, which seems calculated to brighten that somber mood. Unfortunately for her, it won't do anything to squelch some very persistent rumors.

The new spot went live on Melania's social media feeds October 5, 2024, just three days before "Melania" officially hits bookstores. The former FLOTUS appears in color, as if to say, "This is where I get to the happy part!" The topic? Her marriage. "From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark," Melania says, flashing a smile. (Melania similarly revealed a full-color smile in a memoir ad discussing her role as mother to Barron.) "There was something magnetic about him. His confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision." Images from their January 2005 wedding flash on the screen to remind us of the opulent Mar-a-Lago event, her two designer gowns, and "a perfectly created menu by a celebrated chef."

In all the talk of magnetism, sparks, and caviar appetizers, there's just one word missing from this glimpse into the Trump marriage: Love. And don't think followers haven't noticed.