Melania's Colorful Take On Trump's 'Magnetic' Personality Can't Repel Rocky Relationship Rumors
Melania Trump's promos of her new book have everyone saying the same thing: They're so ... creepy. The black-and-white filter and the suspenseful piano and violin background music seem more worthy of a Hitchcock film than a memoir from a former first lady, and Melania's flat narration doesn't help. Even the book cover is an austere study in black and white (unless it's a stand-in for the actual image). Now comes the newest in her series, which seems calculated to brighten that somber mood. Unfortunately for her, it won't do anything to squelch some very persistent rumors.
The new spot went live on Melania's social media feeds October 5, 2024, just three days before "Melania" officially hits bookstores. The former FLOTUS appears in color, as if to say, "This is where I get to the happy part!" The topic? Her marriage. "From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark," Melania says, flashing a smile. (Melania similarly revealed a full-color smile in a memoir ad discussing her role as mother to Barron.) "There was something magnetic about him. His confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision." Images from their January 2005 wedding flash on the screen to remind us of the opulent Mar-a-Lago event, her two designer gowns, and "a perfectly created menu by a celebrated chef."
In all the talk of magnetism, sparks, and caviar appetizers, there's just one word missing from this glimpse into the Trump marriage: Love. And don't think followers haven't noticed.
Magnetism, sure. Romance? Maybe not so much
To be fair, marriage is hard work, especially when you're a public figure. As presidential unions go, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's love story is more the exception than the rule; many other White House marriages have been strained by political events or personal scandal. But Donald and Melania Trump's relationship has come under special scrutiny because it's had more drama than most. This was the first time a U.S. president had ever been married three times, and Donald's first two marriages were brought down by his cheating. Then came the Stormy Daniels scandal — an alleged sex encounter just months after Melania had given birth — and all the embarrassments and lawsuits that occurred during and after the Trump administration.
Based on her book promo, it sounds as though Melania is going to avoid those topics in the section about her marriage. At most she might allude to it, or try to discredit it. With the 2024 election so near, no one really expected her to write a full tell-all. But a few online critics are reading between the lines to get a clue of how she truly feels. One commenter on X (formerly Twitter) noted, "You said more about the chef that cooked your food than your husband lol." Another predicted, "SHE'S SOFT LAUNCHING A DIVORCE!!!" Melania got some free advice as well: "Lose that last name, hun," they said. "You'll sell more books."