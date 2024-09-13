Melania Trump Reveals Genuine Smile In New Memoir Ad (Spoiler: It's Not Over Donald)
Until it actually drops on October 8, the content of Melania Trump's new memoir will remain a mystery to readers. Her social media promotions of the book have offered little clarification. She began her campaign with generalized comments about "my journey," and went on to send some mixed messages. One day, the former first lady suggested her book would offer a little-seen glimpse into her personal life. The accompanying video included a blink-and-you'll-miss it photo of her husband, Donald Trump. A few days later, Melania shifted her focus to The Donald, claiming there had been "efforts to silence my husband" (via Instagram) as he pushed his 2020 election fraud claims. But it was someone else entirely who elicited a smile of pure elation in her latest ad.
After a brief sales pitch pause to honor the solemnity of September 11, Melania came back the following day with yet another angle. "Melania," she explained on her feed, will also address her life as the mom of newly minted college student Barron Trump. "The challenges and rewards of motherhood, from sleepless nights to joyful milestones, bring an immense fulfillment that only a mother can understand." The clip includes a heartwarming photo of mother and son sporting delighted smiles; Barron appears to be about a year old. Just talking about parenthood seemed to bring genuine joy to Melania's face. But even this show of motherly pride isn't likely to sway Trump critics, or make much of a difference at the polls.
Is Melania Trump's journey to motherhood also a journey back to the White House?
It's hardly a coincidence that after so many years of living under the radar, Melania Trump is releasing her first-ever memoir just a month before the presidential election. The announcement also came just four days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, which suggests the pub date might've been moved up to take advantage of the chaos among the Democratic camp. Now that Donald Trump is facing an arguably more formidable challenger in Vice President Kamala Harris, he needs all the reinforcements he can get.
The messaging behind the former FLOTUS' promotions seems designed to support the campaign. As of this writing, Melania hasn't discussed how her book will address her childhood in Slovenia, her modeling career, or her take on the many sex scandals surrounding her controversial spouse. Instead, Melania defended Donald against the "silencing" of his views and suggested the attempt on Donald's life was a plot orchestrated by forces other than an individual, disturbed young man. Even this latest promo positioning herself as a loving mom seems calculated to support the Republicans' claim of being the party most aligned with family values. (No one can call Melania a "childless cat lady.")
Melania's absence from the campaign trail has raised flags about her commitment to both the presidential race and her marriage. Her flood of book promos could be the best of both worlds for her: She can present herself as a concerned wife and mother without ever having to leave Trump Tower or Mar-a-Lago.