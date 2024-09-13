Melania Trump Reveals Genuine Smile In New Memoir Ad (Spoiler: It's Not Over Donald)

It's hardly a coincidence that after so many years of living under the radar, Melania Trump is releasing her first-ever memoir just a month before the presidential election. The announcement also came just four days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, which suggests the pub date might've been moved up to take advantage of the chaos among the Democratic camp. Now that Donald Trump is facing an arguably more formidable challenger in Vice President Kamala Harris, he needs all the reinforcements he can get.

The messaging behind the former FLOTUS' promotions seems designed to support the campaign. As of this writing, Melania hasn't discussed how her book will address her childhood in Slovenia, her modeling career, or her take on the many sex scandals surrounding her controversial spouse. Instead, Melania defended Donald against the "silencing" of his views and suggested the attempt on Donald's life was a plot orchestrated by forces other than an individual, disturbed young man. Even this latest promo positioning herself as a loving mom seems calculated to support the Republicans' claim of being the party most aligned with family values. (No one can call Melania a "childless cat lady.")

Melania's absence from the campaign trail has raised flags about her commitment to both the presidential race and her marriage. Her flood of book promos could be the best of both worlds for her: She can present herself as a concerned wife and mother without ever having to leave Trump Tower or Mar-a-Lago.

