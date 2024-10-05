Strange Things About Jason Duggar's Wedding To Maddie Grace

Unlike, say, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose long engagement may be on the rocks before they even get to the altar, the Duggar family doesn't believe in dragging things out. The mega-family are all conservative Christians who believe in saving the first kiss for marriage (not to mention everything that follows), so once they find the perfect mate, they figure there's no sense in waiting around. For instance, John-David and wife Abbie courted for just a month before he proposed, and they were wed three months later. Similarly, Jill, Jinger, Joy, Joseph, and Josiah all needed four or fewer months to decide their partners were The One.

Jason and Maddie kept to his family tradition. They went Instagram-official in May 2024, making it clear that other announcements would soon follow. Sure enough, two weeks after Jana and Stephen's wedding on August 15, they shared images of a romantic beachside proposal on Instagram. "On August 24, Jason asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!!" Maddie gushed.

Pretty typical for a Duggar union. Keep in mind that the couple had only just met before New Year's Eve 2023 — and online. It's not clear when Jason and Maddie first met face-to-face, but their entire relationship history is less than 10 months long. Some of us have held on longer to jars of mayonnaise in the fridge.