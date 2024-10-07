The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The AMAs 50th Anniversary
We love a good red carpet, and the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on October 6, 2024, held at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, did not disappoint. Mixing country music stars with pop stars and rock gods, the fashion was as eclectic as the performances. When we weren't scanning the red carpet for the next big thing and checking out what Gladys Knight looks like now, we were soaking up the interviews and scrutinizing every stitch of clothing, all the accessories, the jewelry, and the shoes.
Some stars were spectacularly wardrobed (Mariah Carey, we're giving a nod of approval to you), but there were definitely stars who missed the mark. Overdressed, underdressed, badly dressed — we couldn't decide who wore it worst. So we didn't.
Without excluding any genre, we gathered all of the celebrities who dared to make an appearance for Sunday night's event in the worst possible fashion choices. We're giving a special shout-out to Cedric The Entertainer's pink suit, which somehow manages to be both joyous and obnoxious. And without further ado, here are a few more reasons to feel so much better about your own closet.
Kate Hudson skinned a teddy bear
The great Kate Hudson has lost her fashion sense, and it appears as if at least one of her three kids lost their stuffed-animal collection. Hudson, who jumped into music with her first album, "Glorious," in April 2024, had the right silhouette for her gown, but the wrong fabric. The sage-green, floor-length dress was made up of a furry-type fabric, complete with a fuzzy texture. Yes, it's October, but it's also Los Angeles. It's not cold enough to warrant the loss of teddy bear lives.
Some of the Stray Kids went astray
Like most male groups from South Korea (BTS anyone?) the guys of Stray Kids are usually well put together — dressed individually but coordinating like the good little boy band they are. This time around, though, we're calling into question some of the guys' outfits. The high school football jackets were a little cheesy, and we had to divert our eyes from a few metallic silver tops. And the baggy, leather/pleather pants with an obnoxious number of pockets and zippers? They should leave out the back door so we can stop seeing them.
Oopsa-daisy, Daisy Kent
Anything that resembles things that slip and slide in murky waters should be forbidden on the red carpet — we're talking to you Daisy Kent. While she won fans when she competed for the heart of Joey Graziadei on Season 28 of "The Bachelor," she may have lost a few with her dress for the AMA 50th Anniversary Special. Kent wore a see-through gown decorated with what looked like tiny, rhinestone eels. Further icking the issue, her bust was fully covered by a solid black fabric, giving the appearance the eels were swimming up to set up camp in her cleavage.
What if Kane Brown got a new stylist?
Country superstar Kane Brown sang about "What Ifs" in his 2016 hit, and we're going to add the question about his fashion choice: What if he chose to wear anything but what he did to the 2024 AMAs 50th Anniversary Special? Thin white pants (the kind where you can see the length of the pocket) are never a good idea, but Brown added a tight cardigan, in a variegated, dull stone color, which he tucked in. And then he added a belt that appears to be the tail end of a guitar. What if we could just erase it from our memory? Permanently.