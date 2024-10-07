The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At The AMAs 50th Anniversary

We love a good red carpet, and the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on October 6, 2024, held at LA Center Studios in Los Angeles, did not disappoint. Mixing country music stars with pop stars and rock gods, the fashion was as eclectic as the performances. When we weren't scanning the red carpet for the next big thing and checking out what Gladys Knight looks like now, we were soaking up the interviews and scrutinizing every stitch of clothing, all the accessories, the jewelry, and the shoes.

Some stars were spectacularly wardrobed (Mariah Carey, we're giving a nod of approval to you), but there were definitely stars who missed the mark. Overdressed, underdressed, badly dressed — we couldn't decide who wore it worst. So we didn't.

Without excluding any genre, we gathered all of the celebrities who dared to make an appearance for Sunday night's event in the worst possible fashion choices. We're giving a special shout-out to Cedric The Entertainer's pink suit, which somehow manages to be both joyous and obnoxious. And without further ado, here are a few more reasons to feel so much better about your own closet.