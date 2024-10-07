JLo's Big Divorce Return At AMAs 50th Anniversary Flops Harder Than Her Ben Affleck Romance

There was a lot of hype before the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special kicked off on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Several big-name musical guests were announced, tributes were planned, and all the stars were due to come out like an up close and personal view of the Milky Way. Jennifer Hudson sang Whitney Houston. Stray Kids performed an NSYNC medley. Mariah Carey did one of her own hits, naturally. As for Jennifer Lopez, in the wake of filing for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, she was one of the most hotly anticipated guests, and expected to shine the brightest.

In her first televised appearance since the official meltdown of her very public marriage to the "Good Will Hunting" star, we expected the proud mother of twins Max and Emme to prove to the world not even heartbreak could keep her down. As one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "You better sing Jennifer!"

Sadly, that didn't happen. Not even one musical note escaped out of Jenny From the Block's mouth. She didn't twist one hip, do one hair flip, or even offer up a little booty shake. Instead of a blockbuster performance that shook the building and dug painfully deep into Affleck's very soul, she phoned it in — or rather, videoed it in. Lopez's big night was over in one minute and 46 seconds, and we didn't even see her pants.

