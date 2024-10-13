Chelsea Clinton Outfits That Missed The Mark

Chelsea Clinton is an author, philanthropist, and the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton. While her dad was the president of the United States, Chelsea lived in the White House from the ages of 12 to 18. It's easy to imagine just how many bad outfits most of us had during that time in our lives. Chelsea was no exception to this, and over the years, she's gotten more than her fair share of flak for her fashion sense. She even inspired a 2013 BuzzFeed News article titled, "Chelsea Clinton Was The Most Adorkable First Daughter Ever," about which she tweeted, "Happy 4th of July! Thank you @BuzzFeed for reminding me of my awkward yrs..." per X, formerly known as Twitter.

Clearly, plenty of folks have had opinions about Chelsea's fashion choices over the years. It's only fair that whoever didn't wear some exceedingly embarrassing ensembles as teens cast the first stone, so we're focusing on Chelsea's style evolution as an adult. Needless to say, Chelsea's fashion choices have grown and changed, and these days, her style is much more refined and focused. She doesn't take many fashion risks, instead sticking to classic looks. Still, despite overall making good style choices, a few outfits have fallen flat. These are Chelsea's top five style blunders.