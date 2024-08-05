Chelsea Clinton's Hair Transformation Since Leaving The White House

Thanks to social media, today's teenagers can become overnight stars. Just look at Charli D'Amelio's massive TikTok career, which blew up when the then-15-year-old posted dance videos during the pandemic. Or what about YouTube's Emma Chamberlain, whose content racked up tons of views when she was just 16? While young people can now opt into the spotlight through technology, that obviously wasn't an option in the '90s. Still, some young people had fame thrust upon them back then, and Chelsea Clinton's years in the White House are a prime example.

In 1992, 12-year-old Chelsea's dad Bill Clinton successfully ran for president and served two terms leading the United States. Lest we forget, Chelsea's mom, Hillary Clinton, is a famous political figure in her own right, serving as Secretary of State during President Barack Obama's time in the White House and later running for office herself, but ultimately losing to Donald Trump in 2016.

The point of the mini history lesson is this: Because of who her parents are, Chelsea never really knew a childhood away from the limelight. And while Instagram and Reddit didn't yet exist, she was snarked on regardless, thanks to comedians, tabloids, and the like. One popular topic of conversation? Chelsea's curly hair. However, if you see her nowadays, you might never know she had a head full of curls. Let's take a look at Chelsea's major hair transformation after leaving the White House — and what she's had to say about it.

